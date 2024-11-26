2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awarded To Deborah Harmon-Pugh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women Veterans ROCK! Celebrates Deborah Harmon-Pugh's 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award & Presidential Volunteer Service Award

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women Veterans ROCK! announces that Ms. Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and National Campaign Chair of The Women Veterans ROCK Nationwide Advocacy Campaign, is the honored recipient of The 2024 President Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recognized individuals who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments and have made lasting contributions to their respective fields over an extended period. This award honoree has dedicated her time and skills to addressing some of the nation's most difficult challenges. This prestigious Presidential Honor includes Bronze, Silver, Gold and Lifetime Achievement Distinctions.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is a distinguished civil award presented by the sitting President of the United States. It honors individuals who have shown an unwavering commitment to volunteer service.Established in 2003 by President George W. Bush through The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, this award aims to foster the“Spirit of Service and Civic Engagement” by recognizing volunteers nationwide who dedicate their time to helping others and improving communities across America.Ms. Harmon-Pugh has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to engaging, educating and empowering the lives of Women & Girls through Civic Leadership, Business Leadership and Nonprofit Community Leadership.She is a proud Retired Military Spouse of 27-years. She is also celebrating 15-years of Post-Military Service to Women Veterans, Military Families and to America's Military Community At-Large.The Women Veterans ROCK Nationwide Community congratulates Ms. Deborah Harmon-Pugh on this well-deserved honor and recognition of her decades-long commitment to Civic Engagement and Community Leadership.For more information about The Women Veterans ROCK! Nationwide Community, visit our website at .

