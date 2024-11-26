Constitution Belongs To Every Indian: Haryana Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The belongs to every Indian, said Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana at the Constitution Day Celebrations on the 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Constitution. The Hon'ble Governor also visited India's First Museum devoted to the historical journey of India's Constitution & the Rights and Freedoms Academy.

“I am delighted and honoured to be at this historic event on the 75th anniversary of the Adoption of the Indian Constitution. I congratulate O.P. Jindal Global University on their unique endeavour to establish the Constitution Museum and the Right & Freedom Academy. This museum will not only help in making the students aware of the Constitution but it will also inform the public. It is my earnest hope that such a Constitution Museum be constructed in every state of India.”

“Today is also an occasion to remember the farsighted members of the First Constituent Assembly where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar framed and drafted the great Constitution which established India as the largest Republic in the world. The Constitution was written after great study, research and scholarship which was a real challenge in a diverse country like India. Today it represents the ambitions and values of 140 Million Indians!” The Governor said in his landmark address.“As the foundation of the world's biggest democracy, the Constitution protects the fundamental rights of its citizens based on equality, liberty and fraternity. It is the responsibility of our youth to maintain the sanctity of the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution is a landmark document which defines the framework governing the Republic of India. Adopted on 26 January 1949 it represents the collective consciousness of a new nation. The Constitution outlines our fundamental laws which embody the values, principles, and governance framework of our country. It serves as the supreme principles that guide the state's functioning, thus ensuring every citizen's rights and responsibilities. With its roots grounded in historical struggles, philosophical ideals, and societal aspirations, it reflects the nation's collective journey toward democracy, justice, and equality.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU said:“It has been the aspiration of the Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal to bring about wider knowledge, learning and awareness about the Indian Constitution and it was his inspiration that led to the creation of the Constitution Museum and the Rights & Freedom Academy. The museum aims to encourage young people in India, who will embark on a journey of future leadership.

“The Constitution of India is a beacon of knowledge and an established path which governs our country. We need to democratise access to information about the Constitution to the young people of India. We need to ensure that every citizen of India, should have the knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the Indian Constitution.

“The Constitution Museum pays tribute to those extraordinary individuals who were involved in the making of the Constitution. It is our endeavour to pay tribute to all members of the Constituent Assembly who were associated with the making of this historical document and who along with Dr. B. R. Ambedkar gave India this great Constitution and allows us to salute their contribution in nation building. The making of our Constitution also involved 15 outstanding women politicians and freedom fighters and through the museum, we remember and revere their impact.

“A special statue in the Constitution Gardens has been designed and created to especially mark the contribution of the women members of the Constituent Assembly. The museum also helps us to delve into some of the most fundamental ideas embedded in the Indian Constitution. The First Constitution Museum will help in raising civic awareness amongst our students, the youth and the general public in India.

“The first-of-its-kind Constitution Academy is an ambitious project which has never been envisaged by any higher educational institution. Grand in scope and deep in its knowledge, aspiring and inspirational, the Constitution Academy will be a living and pulsating testament to our singular governance structure which has instilled India with glory and triumph in its foundational principles. The unique academy will be built as a modern and contemporary museum as a testament to the Constitution of India.

“The celebration ceremony was unique as it recognised the contribution of several original members of the Constituent Assembly in 1949, who are not with us today by welcoming their descendants and family members all of whom remembered the historic moment and the contribution of their forefathers.”

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik Registrar, of O.P. Jindal Global University, gave the vote of thanks to the esteemed gathering and said,“It is my honour to propose the vote of thanks on this auspicious and historical day being celebrated at O.P. Jindal Global University by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana.”