Antisense And Rnai Therapeutics Market Size To Reach USD 18.48 Billion By 2032, Growing At A Robust CAGR Of 18.05%

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market

Rapid Advances in Genetic Disorder Treatments and Precision Propel the Growth of Antisense and RNAi Therapies Globally

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics is projected to reach a valuation of USD 18.48 billion by 2032 from USD 4.15 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 18.05% during 2024-2032.This rise in demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases. In the United States alone, 10% of the population is afflicted by rare diseases, of which the majority involve a strong or significant genetic component. It has been estimated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that approximately 30 million Americans suffer from more than 7,000 rare diseases, thereby offering vast patient numbers for these new therapies.Biotechnology R&D is an area where many pharmaceutical companies and governments are heavily investing. For instance, the U.S. government increased biotechnology research funding by 7% in 2023 to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies. The FDA also fast-tracked approval for the introduction of antisense and RNAi drugs. Thus, 40% of new approvals in 2023 came from this category.Get a Free Sample Report of Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market @Key Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market Players:GSK plcOlix Pharmaceuticals Inc.SanofiAlnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.Arbutus BiopharmaBenitec Biopharma Inc.Silence TherapeuticsIonis Pharmaceuticals IncSarepta TherapeuticsPercheron Therapeutics Limitedand other playersMarket AnalysisThe antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is growing exponentially with increasing incidences of genetic disorders, cancers, and chronic diseases, which require innovative, targeted, and personalized treatment options. Significant investments by pharmaceutical companies, governments, and research institutions have accelerated the discovery and development of these therapies, and their pipeline and applications have expanded exponentially. Moreover, the new delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles, have improved the efficacy and stability of these therapies, bringing them to the clinical setting.Segment HighlightsBy TechnologyRNAi technology segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing 60% of the total revenue. This technology's ability to silence specific gene expressions has made it indispensable for treating genetic disorders and cancers. With a growing pipeline in the clinical stage and increasing regulatory approvals, its growth rate is expected to be at a CAGR of 22% from 2024 to 2032. In contrast, antisense RNA technology accounts for 40% market share in 2023. In particular, its unique mechanism of action in treating neurological disorders and rare diseases is seen to propel its growth at a CAGR of 19% during the same period.By Route of AdministrationThe intravenous route segment became the dominant mode of administration, occupying a market share of 45% in 2023. The fast and effective delivery of therapeutics renders it the first choice for treating genetic disorders and cancers. Intrathecal injections occupied 25% of the market and were predominantly used for neurological disorders such as SMA and ALS. Subcutaneous injections, at 20%, are convenient and are increasingly becoming popular for chronic ailments. Other routes of administration comprise oral and topical delivery, with 10%, wherein continuous research in drug formulation pushes the route's use forward.Key Market SegmentsBy TechnologyRNA InterferenceAntisense RNABy ApplicationGenetic DiseaseCancerInfectious DiseaseNeurodegenerative DisordersCardiometabolic & Renal DisordersOcular DisordersRespiratory DisordersSkin DisordersBy Route of AdministrationIntravenous InjectionsIntrathecal InjectionsSubcutaneous InjectionsOther Delivery MethodsNeed any customization research on Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market, Enquire Now @Regional InsightsThe North American region dominates the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, accounting for a revenue share of 42% in 2023. This is because the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, notable R&D investments, and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders support this situation.North America, shaping growth in united states contributing the largest share. Also, regulatory support via the likes of FDA agencies has accelerated the approval process of RNA-based therapies, while the presence of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes the market stronger in the region. With the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and focus on personal medicine, the North American market is likely to expand with a CAGR of 15.5% by 2032.Recent DevelopmentsNovember 2024: Arbutus Biopharma made a breakthrough in its RNAi therapeutics pipeline, having produced very promising preclinical data from its next-generation therapy against chronic infections due to the hepatitis B virus. November 2024: Arbutus Biopharma made a breakthrough in its RNAi therapeutics pipeline, having produced very promising preclinical data from its next-generation therapy against chronic infections due to the hepatitis B virus. This is another point that reflects Arbutus' focus on unmet medical needs in HBV treatment in innovative RNA-based solutions.April 2024: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Medison Pharma strengthen their partnership for Central & Eastern Europe, Israel, LATAM, and APAC. The collaboration is intended to bring RNA-based therapeutics to an international market, including products such as ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO, thus expanding the distribution range of RNAi therapies. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.1 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 20236. Competitive Landscape7. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market by Technology8. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market by Application9. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market by Route of Administration10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles 