Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Set For Explosive Growth: Forecasted To Reach New Heights By 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The usage of SDDC increases across various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare, owing to the cost-effective solution provided for automating data center operations while improving security. This, in turn, fuels the market growth. However, the issue of data security restraints the market growth. Furthermore, the enormous demand for dynamic connectivity, particularly in emerging nations, is projected to generate development prospects in the future. The global software defined data center market size was valued at $39.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 289 Pages) at:Automated data backup, streamlined data center operations, and quicker service delivery through network solutions, including software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined network (SDN) drive the growth of the market. For instance, VMware released second-generation VMware Cloud in May 2020, a cloud service that combines the convenience and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Presently, increase in security concerns and integration complexity are important development limitations. However, due to significant technical improvements in the software technology industry, these constraints are projected to fade away in the future.Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsBased on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeMicrosoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard (HP), SAP SE, EMC Corporation, Dell Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Citrix Systems, Inc.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:During the pandemic, the rise in demand for data center consolidation, cloud services, and server virtualization were the primary drivers of the software defined data center solutions. The volume of data created by visiting the web necessitated the use of data centers and cloud services. Moreover, the widespread usage of virtual private networks (VPNs) for remote working and teleconferencing has resulted in increased data traffic on the internet. Several IT infrastructure suppliers are forced to embrace software-defined networking technologies as a result of the pandemic. Thus, these factors propelled the growth of the software defined data center industry during the pandemic.Based on deployment mode, the public segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.Inquiry Before Buying:Region wise, North America dominated the SDDC market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for data storage and surge in investment by companies toward the SDDC across the IT sector.Other Trending Reports:saas-based scm market -intelligent building market -asia-pacific energy management system market -

