NETA Auto's Overseas Efforts Intensify, Marketing Expands Further

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a pioneer brand in the global new industry, NETA Auto has actively explored the international in recent years and steadily promoted its global strategic layout. Recently, NETA Auto's series of activities in the international market further demonstrated the brand's leading advantages in technological innovation, market localization and user experience. These activities not only marked the further deepening of NETA Auto in the region, but also injected new momentum into its layout in the global new energy field.Following the opening of 10 new stores in Indonesia yesterday, NETA Auto made a grand appearance at the Gaikindo Jakarta International Automotive Week (GJAW) with a number of internationally renowned brands, exhibiting models such as NETA V-II and NETA X, and providing test rides on site, demonstrating the brand's core competitiveness in environmental protection and innovation. Since entering the Indonesian market in 2023, NETA Auto has started localized production and has achieved remarkable market results. This exhibition not only further consolidated the brand's influence in the Indonesian market, but also laid a solid foundation for the brand's further development.On the other side of the globe, NETA Auto's Brazilian subsidiary successfully hosted its first dealer conference. The event was attended by 22 representatives from 15 dealer groups. Through presentations, Q&A sessions, and vehicle test drives, the first group of dealers gained a deeper understanding of the NETA brand and strengthened their confidence. By the first quarter of 2025, NETA Auto plans to open more than 10 stores in Brazil, further expanding market coverage and driving large-scale deliveries.Meanwhile, as of November 22, a total of five shopping center displays are being held in the Brazilian market, primarily located in São Paulo State and Rio Grande do Sul. Pre-sales for the AYA and X models have also commenced. According to the plan, two additional shopping center displays will be launched this month, with three more to follow in December. These initiatives aim to increase local exposure, enhance brand awareness, and secure more orders. While accelerating channel development, NETA Auto will also prioritize and strategically develop shopping center displays as a supplementary channel approach.Next, NETA Auto is actively preparing for the largest annual auto show in the Thai market. At the Thailand International Motor Expo, which opens on November 28, NETA Auto will debut the latest model in its family series, the NETA S Sports Wagon, in Thailand. The company will also showcase its revolutionary Super Extended Range Electric Vehicle (Super EREV) technology, offering Thai consumers more efficient and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.A NETA Auto spokesperson stated,“The Indonesian, Thai, and Brazilian markets are crucial parts of our global strategic layout. NETA Auto will continue to provide smarter, greener electric vehicle products through localized production and technological innovation, driving the global development of new energy mobility.”From global market exhibitions to active preparations in various regions, NETA Auto's global expansion is steadily progressing. With further deepening in global markets, NETA Auto will continue to maintain its leading position in the new energy field and strive to provide more advanced electric mobility solutions to global consumers.Website :

Leslie Chen

Neta Auto

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.