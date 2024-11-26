Vizulingo Launches Pilot Program To Revolutionize English Language Training For Home Healthcare Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vizulingo - By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are transforming how caregivers learn English and prepare for their roles.

Vizulingo, an innovative mobile app, announces the launch of its pilot program designed to address critical challenges faced by the home healthcare industry.

- Mark Murphy, CEO VizulingoLANCASTER COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vizulingo, an innovative mobile app, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking pilot program designed to address critical challenges faced by the home healthcare industry. By combining virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and gamification, Vizulingo's immersive English language training app aims to expand the pool of qualified caregivers while enhancing job readiness and patient care.A Solution to a Pressing Problem: The home healthcare industry in the United States is grappling with an urgent shortage of workers, with over 680,000 job vacancies and a turnover rate exceeding 60%. Language barriers account for 22–25% of the workforce limitations, costing agencies an estimated $3.75 billion annually. Vizulingo's mission is to eliminate these barriers by equipping non-native English speakers with the language and caregiving skills necessary to succeed in home healthcare roles.“Our goal is to empower home healthcare agencies by providing them with a solution that not only addresses the talent gap but also improves patient outcomes,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Vizulingo.“By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are transforming how caregivers learn English and prepare for their roles.”What is Vizulingo? Vizulingo is a mobile app developed by former NASA employees that uses VR, AI, and gamified storytelling to accelerate English language learning by 3 times compared to traditional methods. The app places learners in realistic scenarios, such as interacting with patients or navigating everyday tasks, fostering both language proficiency and confidence in caregiving environments.Key Benefits for Home Healthcare Agencies:●Increased Hiring Pool: Enable non-native English speakers to acquire language and caregiving skills.●Reduce Turnover: Improve employee retention through targeted and engaging training.●Save on Costs: Agencies save up to $7,500 annually per retained worker.●Accelerate Onboarding: Decrease training time and boost readiness for new hires.Pilot Program Overview: Vizulingo invites home healthcare agencies and workforce development centers to join this exclusive pilot program and be at the forefront of revolutionizing caregiver training. The pilot will launch in January 2025 and seats are limited.Each participating agency will benefit from an immersive learning experience for their staff, with learners dedicating just 20 minutes per day. Pre- and post-tests will assess progress and ensure measurable outcomes. By becoming a pilot site, agencies will play a key role in shaping the future of workforce development in the home healthcare industry.Price, Return on Investment, and Special Offer:●Pilot Cost for 15 licenses: $3,999●14x Potential Return on Investment●25% Discount on their first year's subscription to the full Vizulingo platform.Spaces are limited, and we encourage interested agencies to act quickly. Don't miss this opportunity to lead the way in addressing the caregiver shortage and improving patient care. Contact us today to learn how your agency can become a Vizulingo pilot site.Become a Pilot Organization: Home healthcare agencies and/or Workforce Development Centers that are interested in participating in the Vizulingo pilot program can contact Vizulingo directly to learn more about eligibility and program details. Spaces are limited, and agencies are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot.Contact Information: Mark Murphy, CEOEmail: ...Phone: (717) 669-1079Website: HTTPS://About Vizulingo: Vizulingo is an Education technology platform and mobile application that is dedicated to transforming English language learning through immersive technology. With a focus on the home healthcare sector, Vizulingo combines virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and gamification to address workforce challenges and improve care quality. With three patents pending, Vizulingo is at the forefront of educational innovation, bridging gaps and building futures.

Mark Murphy

Vizulingo

+1 717-669-1079

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.