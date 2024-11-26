DPIIT, Winzo Sign Mou To Propel India's Interactive Entertainment Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 26th, 2024: In a landmark development poised to redefine India's position in the global gaming industry, the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a strategic partnership with WinZO, India's largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform. The two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to accelerate the growth of India's interactive entertainment sector by fostering innovation, creating skilled talent, and scaling startups to compete on a global stage.



This first-of-its-kind collaboration will focus on building a robust ecosystem of over 2,000 startups, innovators, and students, providing them with mentorship, industry insights, and access to global opportunities. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in gaming and technology, this initiative seeks to establish India as a global leader in interactive entertainment, capturing a significant share of the $300 billion global gaming market.



Central to this partnership is the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) by WinZO, in collaboration with DPIIT. The CoE will serve as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, focusing on critical aspects such as building a skilled, industry-ready workforce, innovating monetization strategies for Indian gaming assets, developing 'Made in India' intellectual property for global markets of world-class quality, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and driving manufacturing of interactive technology products in India. By addressing long-standing challenges such as monetization and talent gaps, the CoE will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's gaming and interactive entertainment industry.



According to a recent USISPF report, India's interactive entertainment sector is projected to grow to $60 billion by 2034, creating over 2 million jobs. The DPIIT-WinZO partnership is designed to harness this potential by nurturing startups through hackathons, workshops, accelerator programs, and curated pitch events.



Additionally, the MoU will expand WinZO's flagship Tech Triumph Program (Bharat Edition), a platform for identifying and mentoring India's top game developers. This program has already showcased India's gaming talent at global forums such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Gamescom LATAM, and will now scale its impact through DPIIT's support.



Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, added,“This partnership is a significant milestone in harnessing India's potential as a producer and exporter. Through our collaboration with WinZO, we aim to foster innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and empower startups to manufacture products of global standards. This initiative aligns with our vision of making India a leader in interactive technology, contributing meaningfully to PM Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.”



The MoU also focuses on bridging the talent gap in the sector by equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills in coding, animation, game design, and development. The CoE will provide startups with opportunities to access WinZO's $50 million fund for interactive entertainment ventures, mentorship from industry leaders, and direct connections with investors.



Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director (Startup India), DPIIT, emphasized,“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs by collaborating with the Industry partners. By providing resources, mentorship, and global exposure, we are not just creating startups but building a pipeline of talent and innovation that will place India at the forefront of the global gaming industry.”



Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder of WinZO, said,“We are honored to partner with DPIIT, which has been a cornerstone in empowering entrepreneurs like us to dream, build, and scale from India to the world. This MoU is a transformative step toward creating an ecosystem that not only fosters innovation for India but also positions Indian products and intellectual property on the global stage. By fueling foreign direct investment, nurturing world-class talent, and driving the creation of future-ready IP, we are building the foundation for a new era of interactive entertainment. Inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call during the Startup Mahakumbh, we see this as our pledge to shape India into a global leader in gaming and technology innovation.”





About WinZO



WinZO is the largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform in India. Launched in early 2018, the Company partners with third-party developers to host games on their Android app, where users can enjoy personalized multiplayer gameplay experiences. The platform is available in 14 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, with over 200 million registered users. The WinZO platform facilitates over 5 billion micro-transactions per month across a portfolio of 100+ games. WinZO is focused on building an enthusiastic community of gamers and gaming influencers in Tier 2 – 5 cities in India. The company envisions a future where the WinZO platform can deliver a culturally relevant and enjoyable experience in the Indian gaming ecosystem, monetized through a unique micro-transaction model.

