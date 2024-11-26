Russians Attempt To Take Fire Control Of Logistics Routes Leading To Kurakhove Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are attempting to establish fire control over the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region and the logistics routes leading to it.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a statement by Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, during a television broadcast.

“The enemy has recently been pushing towards the outskirts of Kurakhove. They are trying to establish fire control over the city as well as the logistics routes leading to it. They are attempting to break through our defenses,” Voloshyn said.

According to Voloshyn, in the Kurakhove sector of the front, Russians have been actively using artillery and guided air bombs. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding off the Russian advances, inflicting significant losses on the invading forces in both personnel and equipment.

"Kurakhove is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over the past day, more than 350 occupiers were killed or wounded in that direction, along with two tanks, three motorcycles, a mortar, and several vehicles. Several more vehicles and a hostile motorcycle were also damaged," Voloshyn added.

He also mentioned that there are still 625 people remaining in the town who refused mandatory evacuation, but children and vulnerable populations had already been evacuated earlier.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 191 battles on frontlines in Ukraine over the past day.