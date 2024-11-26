Kuwaiti Acting PM, Defense Minister In Qatar For Gulf Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud arrived in Qatar, Tuesday, to attend the 21st session of the GCC Defense Ministers. Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, senior Qatari Defense officials, and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi received Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf. (end) sss

