Kuwaiti Acting PM, Defense Minister In Qatar For Gulf Meeting

11/26/2024 5:08:52 AM
DOHA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah arrived in Qatar, Tuesday, to attend the 21st session of the GCC Defense Ministers.
Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, senior Qatari Defense officials, and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi received Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf. (end)
