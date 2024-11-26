Kuwait's Nazaha Chief Keen On Implementing Int'l Anti-Corruption Accords

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority's (NAZAHA) chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim affirmed on Tuesday that Kuwait was keen on implementing and following up on international anti-corruption accords and agreements.

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline of Doha's senior officials preparatory session head of Wednesday's second ministerial meeting for OIC anti-corruption organizations, Al-Ibrahim pointed out that the importance of executing all international laws and procedure against in all of its forms.

He indicated that Nazaha would explore cooperation with the meeting's attendees to better counter corruption and fend off its negative effects on society.

He said that the ministerial meeting would begin with signing the Makkah Agreement amongst OIC members within the domain of law and anti-corruption.

The agreement not only intensifies anti-corruption cooperation, it also helps exchange data and expertise in this regard, affirmed the Kuwaiti official.

Al-Ibrahim noted that Nazaha had actively participated in outlining the Makkah Agreement, which would hopefully benefit anti-corruption efforts amongst OIC members.

Heads of anti-corruption organizations would also look into ways to implement the tenets of the agreement, working on the mechanisms of the accord, he added.

The senior officials' preparatory session began earlier today and saw wide range participation. (end)

