Cop Killed As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In J&K's Kathua
Date
11/26/2024 5:07:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A policeman was killed when his private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.
Selection grade constable Liaqat Ali of 2009 batch was on way to his home in Bani area when he lost control of his car, resulting in the vehicle plunging into a gorge near Kardoh village this afternoon, they said.
The body was recovered by the rescuers and shifted to a sub-district hospital for postmortem, they said.
