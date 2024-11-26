(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "Only about one third of all US homeowners properly maintain their home's HVAC equipment. When we say HVAC equipment we mean a home's furnace, boiler or air conditioning equipment. As a result of this fact we are appealing to anyone in the USA about to purchase an existing home, townhouse or condo to include a local highly rated HVAC company in the home inspection process that should be done before the home purchaser closes on the sale of the home. The five most vital components of a home are the roof, windows, plumbing, electrical and heating-air conditioning equipment. While a local home inspector might have some knowledge about the first four, it is incredibly unlikely they will be able to diagnose serious issues with a home's HVAC system.

"In our opinion perhaps as many as two million homes in the USA are sold to buyers each year who never knew how incredibly important it was to have had their home inspected by HVAC professional who would have instantly seen signs that the home's furnace or air conditioning system was in need of serious repairs or replacement. The cost of a home's furnace or AC system replacement might range from $7000 to $12,000-or more in the USA.

"If you are a person or family about to purchase a home anywhere in the USA, in addition to retaining the services of a home building inspection, please hire a local highly rated HVAC company to inspect your proposed home's HVAC equipment to include the furnace, heat pump, boiler, and or air conditioning equipment. This HVAC inspection might save the new buyer over ten thousand dollars-in a repair bill they never saw coming."

The Homeowners Consumer Center is a national consumer advocate for homeowners throughout the USA and they are now urging US HVAC manufacturing companies to join them in this very important effort. Most US homeowners do not understand how incredibly vital it is for homeowners to maintain their HVAC equipment or because of the economic difficulties of the last four years the homeowner could not afford to do so. This effort is designed to protect US home buyers, and to ensure the home they buy has functional and safe heating and air conditioning equipment. The companies they are inviting to join in this effort include:

The group says, "We are initiating a national campaign so that all US homeowners know a lot more about their HVAC equipment, so they know how vital it is this equipment is maintained, and that they know that when it comes to buying an existing home it is incredibly important to have a professional inspect the HVAC equipment-not a jack of all trades home building inspector. If a US HVAC manufacturer might see the importance of this initiative, they are welcome to call us at 866-714-6466. Our initiative is a win-win for prospective home buyers as well as US HVAC manufacturers. Everyone likes win-wins."

