ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad who now lives in Florida has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer and they are a navy veteran who served on an aircraft carrier, or a surface ship please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm have decades of worth of experience making certain that navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer receive the best possible compensation results. We want to emphasis the Gori Law Firm is a national law firm focused on client compensation for mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they do have an office in Tampa Florida.

"We have been assisting navy veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades and one thing we have learned in this time is if a navy veteran or their family does not select a law firm that knows what they are doing the results can be disastrous. More than half of the sponsored ads on the Internet are law firms that act as middlemen law firms that may not always select the most capable law firms. The reason we strongly recommend the Gori Law Firm for navy aircraft carriers or surface ship veterans who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is because we know they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

"If your husband or dad is an aircraft carrier or navy surface ship veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We have the highest regard for the Gori Law Firm when it comes to the best client compensation results, especially for navy veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer,"

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

