Dasseti Introduces Advanced AI Capabilities Across COLLECT, ENGAGE, And ESG Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dasseti Logo

Turning documents into decisions in minutes: Dasseti SmartDocs automates data extraction and analysis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dasseti, an industry-leading provider of software solutions for the sector, proudly announces the rollout of innovative AI enhancements across its COLLECT, ENGAGE, and ESG platforms. Central to these advancements is the new SmartDocs capability, set to redefine how investment professionals manage and extract data from documents.Dasseti SmartDocs is engineered to streamline workflows by automating the extraction and application of information from various documents. This groundbreaking feature allows users to save significant time.. Managers; prefill due diligence questionnaires, client requests and investor reports by uploading company documents, saving significant time and reducing manual input. For those handling investor communications, Dasseti ENGAGE can now automatically populate responses to RFPs and DDQs using the most current content without the need for a maintained QA bank. This ensures swift, reliable communication with investors while freeing up time for relationship-building.. Allocators: Interrogate data collected from data rooms and other sources, ensuring comprehensive and up-to-date records, which can be supplemented and approved by managers, saving time and effort on both sides of the due diligence exercise.. ESG teams: Use publicly available ESG reports and policy documents to populate portfolio company profiles and track progress. Limit the onerous data requests by only asking for missing metrics.Enhanced Productivity Through Advanced AI ToolsAlongside SmartDocs, Dasseti's AI suite introduces Chat with Doc, enabling dynamic interactions with uploaded files in a conversational format. Users can query documents for insights, building context for more precise and informed responses.Dasseti Smart Writer assists both allocators and managers when creating professional communications. For allocators, it refines scattered due diligence notes and stakeholder updates into polished, professional reports by enhancing clarity, and condensing complex findings into clear summaries. For managers, Smart Writer streamlines the preparation of RFPs, DDQs, and investor reports, ensuring responses are concise, professional and investor-ready.These innovations are designed to deliver significant productivity gains, enabling investment professionals to allocate their time to more strategic activities.Dasseti's SmartDocs and accompanying AI features illustrate the company's commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge tools that support efficiency and accuracy throughout the investment process.For more information on Dasseti's AI capabilities or to schedule a demonstration, visit

Fiona Sherwood

Dasseti

+1 857-304-0007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.