Seahorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Brand Partnership For New Sarovar Portico In Bhubaneshwar

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has partnered Arundhati Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. with Sarovar Hotels to launch Sarovar Portico in Bhubaneshwar

Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Consulting

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo

SeaHorse connects Arundhati Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and Sarovar Hotels to establish a 60-room Sarovar Portico, set to open in 2025.

- Sandeep Roy, Founder and CEO of SeaHorseBHUBANESHWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting, a prominent hotel consulting and advisory firm , has successfully brokered a major partnership between Arundhati Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and Sarovar Hotels to bring a new Sarovar Portico to Bhubaneshwar. This hotel consultant company, known for its excellence in hospitality consulting and advisory for hotel brand partnerships , has played a critical role in aligning the interests of both parties to launch a unique 60-room hotel property with diverse dining, recreation, and event spaces.“SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is thrilled to facilitate this pivotal partnership between Arundhati Jewellers and Sarovar Hotels,” said Sandeep Roy, Founder and CEO of SeaHorse.“Our commitment to creating win-win situations for hotel owners and brand partners reflects our dedication to quality hospitality consulting services and sustainable growth strategies. We believe this property will significantly contribute to the city's hospitality offerings.”This partnership underscores the rising interest in brand hotel partnerships across India, especially in strategic locations. According to hospitality industry data, demand for high-quality accommodations in India is expected to grow by 13% over the next three years, positioning this new Bhubaneshwar property for success in the leisure and business markets.In executing this project, SeaHorse Consulting drew upon its experience in hotel consulting for brand partnerships and expertise in hotel mergers and acquisitions. The firm's extensive portfolio includes over 80 agreements across India, showcasing its capacity to deliver unparalleled value to clients through meticulous planning, negotiation, and project management. As one of India's top hospitality consulting firms, SeaHorse leverages its strong connections with over 40 domestic and international hotel brands to streamline and enhance the partnership process for owners.The Bhubaneshwar Sarovar Portico is projected to be a landmark addition to the city. It will feature 60 luxurious rooms, two banquet halls, and a conference hall. It will cater to both corporate and leisure travellers with a range of facilities, including a 2,270 sq ft all-day dining area, a poolside restaurant, an open barbecue grill and bar, and recreational spaces such as a swimming pool, gym, and spa.“This partnership with SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting allows Sarovar Hotels to extend our unique brand of hospitality to Bhubaneshwar. We're excited to partner with Arundhati Jewellers and bring Sarovar Portico's renowned service to the region,” said Rajesh Ranjan, Sr VP of Development of Sarovar Hotels.“SeaHorse's expertise in hotel advisory services was instrumental in aligning our goals for this new venture.”With the property slated for an October 2025 opening, this agreement highlights SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting's dedication to empowering hotel owners through asset management and strategic brand alignments. Through robust hotel consulting services and in-depth knowledge of hotel revenue management, SeaHorse ensures that clients maximise their investment potential, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.As a leader in hospitality consulting companies and hotel advisory firms, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has built a stellar reputation for transforming ambitious hospitality projects into successful realities. Specialising in strategic services for hotels, SeaHorse provides expert consulting across key areas such as revenue management in the hotel industry, asset management, and brand hotel partnerships.“We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Sarovar Hotels, guided by the expertise of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting,” said Brahmanand Meher, CMD of Arundhati Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.“Their strategic approach and industry insights have made this partnership possible, creating a pathway to bring Sarovar's renowned hospitality to Bhubaneshwar. This project is more than just an investment; it's an opportunity to contribute to the city's growth and offer a distinctive experience to our future guests. Using hotel consulting and advisory services by SeaHorse and the credible partnership with Sarovar, we're confident in delivering a hotel that exemplifies quality and excellence in every aspect, enhancing our positioning within the Indian hospitality industry.About SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingSeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is among the top hotel consultants in India . The firm specialises in comprehensive hospitality consulting services tailored to meet the evolving needs of hotel owners and developers. The firm offers a range of services, including hotel advisory, asset management, and brand partnerships. With a mission to drive sustainable growth and operational success, SeaHorse Consulting is a trusted partner for hospitality businesses across India.

