Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market Is Poised To Generate CAGR Of 17.0% During 2023-2032 Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Industry

As electric (EVs) become more prevalent, there is a growing need for faster charging options to address the issue of range anxiety.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market ," The electric vehicle charging connector market size was valued at $59.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $273.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2032.🔴 Download Sample Pages -An electric vehicle (EV) charging connector is a device that is used to connect an EV to a charging station or a power source to charge its battery. It is essentially the interface that allows the transfer of electrical energy from the charging infrastructure to the vehicle. An electric vehicle charging connector is an essential component that facilitates the transfer of electricity from a charging station to an electric vehicle (EV) for the purpose of charging its battery. It serves as a physical connection point where the charging station and the EV can establish an electrical link.Charging connectors come in different types and standards, depending on the region, the charging infrastructure, and the type of electric vehicle. The most common types include Type 1 (J1772), Type 2 (Mennekes), CHAdeMO, and CCS (Combined Charging System). Each connector type has its own specific design, pin configuration, and communication protocols.The charging connector typically consists of a plug on one end, which is inserted into the charging port of the EV, and a socket on the other end, which is connected to the charging station. The plug and socket are designed to securely fit together and ensure a safe and efficient transfer of electricity. Modern charging connectors often incorporate additional features such as locking mechanisms to prevent accidental disconnections, communication interfaces for data exchange between the vehicle and the charging station, and advanced safety features like ground fault protection.Leading Market Players: -Amphenol CorporationTeslaRobert Bosch GmbHSiemensYazaki CorporationABBTE ConnectivitySchneider ElectricSumitomo CorporationFujikuraThe Chademo segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-Based on type, the CCS segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue. The combined charging system (CCS) has been widely accepted as the standard charging system by major automakers , including Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, General Motors, and many others. This broad adoption has helped establish CCS as a dominant charging solution in the EV market. On the other hand, the Chademo segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the Tesla segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032, as it is the most trusted connector in North America, having completed over 20 billion EV charging miles, along with being a Tesla-exclusive connector used in their electric automobiles.🔴 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Residential charging connectors allow electric vehicle owners to conveniently and safely charge their vehicles at home, providing a reliable and accessible charging solution for daily use. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, as commercial connectors play a crucial role in enabling EV owners to charge their vehicles while away from home, providing them with the flexibility to travel longer distances and rely on public charging infrastructure for convenient recharging options.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth in the sales of electrical vehicles, due to which there is a growth in the electric vehicle charging connector market. The rise in sales is due to the government incentives in the various regions and the developments made by the various manufacturers. However, North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the price of oil in recent years, which increases the long-term cost benefits of electrical vehicles.🔴 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the Tesla segment dominated the EV charging connector market in terms of growth rate .By charging level, the level 3 segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By charging speed, the fast charging segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By region, the North America region is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.