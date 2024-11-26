Financial Analytics Market To Reach $19.8 Billion By 2030, Driving Smarter Business Decisions Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Financial Analytics Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global analytics market generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The ever-changing business and financial scenario has made it imperative for end-users to stay well-informed in their respective domain to effectively tackle competition. Role of financial management and analytics has transformed and expanded over the past decades. Presently, financial management analytics is more complex and certainly experience more demand.Increase in pressure from stakeholders or investors for higher transparency, rise in expectations for effective partnering, changing regulatory environment, and surge in continuous economic uncertainty are some of the key factors influencing end users to adopt advanced financial analytics solutions and services. Furthermore, key analytical areas, such as profitability management, cost management, value for money analytics, business risk management, tax management, and regulatory compliance encourage enterprises to increase their expenditure on analytical solutions to gain higher efficiency and valuable-insights. Moreover, enterprises operating across the verticals are inclined toward employing talented and skilled workforce to analyze huge volume of raw data.Key Findings of the StudyDepending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest financial analytics market share in 2020.On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in the financial analytics market analysis.According to industry vertical, the BFSI segmented generated the highest revenue in 2020.By organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.👉 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global financial analytics market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global financial analytics industry, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the retail and e-commerce is segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share , and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.👉 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Players:Deloitte LLP,International Business Machine Corporation,Hitachi Vantara Corporation,Oracle,Microsoft Corporation,SAP SE,Rosslyn Data Technologies,Teradata Corporation,Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.,TIBCO Software, Inc.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

