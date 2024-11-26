Counter Terrorism Certification Board (CTCB) Announces Exclusive Black Friday Offer For Singapore Security Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Counter Certification Board (CTCB ) is pleased to announce a special Black Friday designed to support the professional development of Singapore's security practitioners. From November 25 to November 30, CTCB will offer a 44% discount on all its e-learning certification programs and OnDemand courses. This limited-time offer provides an opportunity for professionals to enhance their expertise with globally recognized credentials at an exceptional value.Empowering Singapore's Security ProfessionalsSingapore is globally recognized for its robust security measures and high professional standards. In alignment with this, CTCB is committed to equipping security practitioners, law enforcement personnel, and intelligence experts with comprehensive training and certifications. All programs adhere to the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17024 standard, ensuring credibility and real-world applicability.“The 44% discount reflects our dedication to resilience, protection, and strength-core values that drive our mission of delivering elite-level training for today's security challenges,” said a CTCB spokesperson.“This initiative aims to empower Singapore's security professionals with affordable access to premier certifications.”Featured E-Learning ProgramsCTCB offers a range of certifications and specialized courses tailored to various security needs, including:.Certified Counter Terrorism Practitioner (CCTP): Master comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies..Certified Physical Security Consultant (CPSC): Advance in security planning and implementation..Certified Intelligence Analyst (CITA): Refine analytical skills to support informed decision-making..Specialized Courses: Topics include Active Shooter Preparedness, Hostile Surveillance Tactics, and Suspicious Person Detection and Handling.These programs are designed to enhance the skills of professionals and provide them with a competitive edge in addressing modern security challenges.Offer Details.Discount: 44% off all e-learning certification programs and OnDemand courses.Availability: November 25–30, 2024.Promo Code: BLACKFRIDAY44.How to Enroll: VisitThis exclusive offer is available for a limited time only. Security professionals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to join an elite community of certified experts.About the Counter Terrorism Certification Board (CTCB)The Counter Terrorism Certification Board (CTCB) is a global leader in counter-terrorism and security training. Its accredited certifications and specialized courses provide professionals with the tools they need to confidently address today's complex security environment. CTCB is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in security training, combining real-world applicability with comprehensive skill development.

