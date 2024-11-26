UCL Matchday 5 Preview: Bayern Host PSG, Liverpool Eye Revenge Over Madrid

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Matchday five of the will see heavyweight clashes as Bayern Munich will be hosting Paris Saint Germain and will be traveling to England to face league leaders Liverpool.

FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrqiue's men will be desperate to win at the fabled Allianz Arena as the French champions currently sit at 25th place in the UEFA Champions League standings, with their only win coming on Matchday 1, a 1-0 victory against Girona, followed by two losses and a draw. Bayern turned things around with a 1-0 win against Benfica in their last outing after having lost against FC Barcelona and Aston Villa.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Former head coach Ruben Amorim led Sporting to an unbeaten start to the UEFA Champions League with three wins and a draw. Their latest outing saw them run through English champions Manchester City with a 4-1 victory. The Portuguese side will be hoping to continue in the same fashion under new head coach Joao Pereira against English runner-ups Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Arne Slot's great start to life at Liverpool has seen the side sit comfortably in first place in both UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. They are the only team to still boast a winning record with four wins in as many games and will be hoping to overcome Real Madrid, a side that has haunted them in the past. The two teams clashed in the final of the 2018 and the 2021 UCL final, with Los Blancos prevailing both times, It will be a must win for Ancelotti's men if they hope to secure a top eight berth with the team sitting at 18th place with only two wins in four games.

Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig

Inter are unbeaten in 11 Champions League home matches (W9 D2) and have kept nine clean sheets across those games. They are also the only team alongside Atalanta who are yet to concede a goal this campaign. With a 2-0 win against Arsenal in their last outing, Inzaghi's men will be hoping to easily brush past the German side who sit in 32nd place with four losses so far.

Full Matchday five schedule:

Tuesday, November 26

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan

Sparta Praha vs Atletico de Madrid

Wednesday, November 27 (IST)

Young Boys vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg

Barcelona vs Brest

Bayern Munchen vs Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart

Sturm Graz vs Girona

Thursday, November 28 (IST)

Aston Villa vs Juventus

Bologna vs LOSC Lille

Celtic vs Club Brugge

GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Where will UEFA Champions League be broadcasted in India?

UEFA Champions League will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will UEFA Champions League be live streamed in India?

UEFA Champions League will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.