25 Falcons Qualified For Tala'a Competition Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Tal'a competition of the inaugural edition of the Katara Championship for Falcons and Hunting will take place today.

Organised by the Qatari Al Gannas Society, the event will run until November 30 and has now reached the semi-final stage, where participants will compete for spots in the final.

A total of 25 falcons advanced to the semi-finals following the final group qualifiers held at Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine.

The falconers who qualified from the last groups include Rashid Ali Al Fahida, Shaheen Salem Al Dosari, Abdulhadi Hamad Al Hadwan, Mohammed Ali Al Sada, and Hamad Abdulhadi Al Marri.

The Tal'a semi-final race typically generates high levels of excitement and suspense, rivaling the final itself, as it features the best-performing falcons that achieved impressive Tal'a times during the qualifiers.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Ali, Chairman of the Tal'a Committee, noted that the finals promise to deliver fierce competition among the elite falconers. Following the conclusion of the qualifiers and the determination of the finalists, a draw was conducted to divide the competitors into groups for the pre-final race.



