Umemployed Growing As Real-Time Game-Changer For Recruiters, Employers And Candidates

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UmEmployed, a startup founded by Amandeep Jaswal and Parth Bhatt, is the leading for real-time hiring solutions for employers, recruiters, and job seekers. The new platform continues to gain traction with companies and candidates because it brings speed, efficiency, and transparency to slow and outdated hiring processes.

UmEmployed, officially launched in 2023, is an innovative platform streamlining hiring by delivering instant responses to job applications. The goal is effortless real-time feedback for all parties involved in the hiring process. Visit the website at .

“Our program, leverages automation and AI data-driven insights to enhance decision-making, reduce delays, and foster better communication between employers and candidates,” CEO Amandeep Jaswal said.“UmEmployed is designed and created to be a true game-changer for the recruitment industry.”

The platform uses advanced AI technology to automate repetitive tasks, provide real-time updates, and offer data analytics to recruiters. This technology ensures faster application processing, a more engaging candidate experience, and streamlined hiring workflows.

UmEmployed is accessible globally and ideal for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that need cost-effective and efficient recruitment solutions. Larger enterprises seeking to upscale and optimize their recruitment process will also benefit from the platform.

“We strive to help enterprises acquire qualified talent, and to provide active jobseekers with feedback and updates on their job application,” Jaswal said.“Our platform is a transformative tool for now and into the future. It is has the potential to solve pressing challenges not readily solved with traditional recruiting processes where communication gets muddled and misunderstandings occur.”

More About UmEmployed

UmEmployed is a forward-thinking startup focused on transforming the hiring process through innovation and technology. Founded by Amandeep Jaswal and Parth Bhatt, the platform delivers real-time updates and responses to job applications, empowering recruiters to make faster decisions and providing candidates with greater clarity. Headquartered in New Jersey, our mission is to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers by eliminating inefficiencies, fostering transparency, and creating a seamless recruitment experience.

