Customer Intelligence Platform Market To Cross $14.8 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major customer intelligence participants include Adobe, Epsilon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, SAS Institute, Tealium, Teradata

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer intelligence platform market valuation is predicted to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights This growth is driven by the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making, the rising demand for personalized customer experiences, and the widespread adoption of AI and machine learning technologies.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The customer intelligence platform market from the platform segment accounted for over USD 1.2 billion, fueled by the growing need for advanced AI-powered customer intelligence solutions. These platforms utilize sophisticated technologies like machine learning and natural language processing to analyze large volumes of customer data from various sources. By offering a comprehensive view of customer behavior, preferences, and interactions across multiple touchpoints, these platforms empower businesses to provide personalized experiences and make informed decisions based on real-time insights.

In terms of deployment, the customer intelligence platform market is divided into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 22% between 2024 and 2032. The increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the demand for scalable and flexible customer intelligence solutions are key drivers behind this growth. Cloud-based platforms offer several benefits, such as lower upfront costs, easy scalability, and the ability to access customer data and insights remotely. These features are particularly important in today's business landscape, where remote work and distributed teams have become the norm.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America held a leading position in the customer intelligence platform market, accounting for more than 35% of the market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced digital infrastructure, high levels of digital adoption, and a strong focus on enhancing customer experience. The presence of key technology players and significant investments in AI and machine learning technologies have further accelerated the adoption of customer intelligence solutions in the region.

As businesses increasingly prioritize understanding customer behavior and preferences to drive growth, the global customer intelligence platform market is poised for substantial expansion, with cloud-based solutions and AI-driven technologies playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Customer Intelligence Platform Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Platform providers

3.2.2 Service providers

3.2.3 Distribution channel

3.2.4 End users

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Case study

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing demand for personalized customer experiences

3.8.1.2 Rising adoption of AI and machine learning technologies

3.8.1.3 Growing focus on data-driven decision making

3.8.1.4 Expansion of omnichannel marketing strategies

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.8.2.2 Skill gap in data analytics and interpretation

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Metadata Management Tools Market Size - By Data Type, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Application, By End Use, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Autonomous Data Platform Market Size - By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Application, By End Use, Forecast, 2024 – 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...