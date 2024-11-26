(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) EdgePoint Infrastructure Inks Strategic Partnership with CelcomDigi to expand connectivity in Malaysia at TowerXchange Meet Up Asia 2024 Signs second agreement with Malaysian Technical Standards Forum Bhd aimed at ensuring quality infrastructure is deployed in Malaysia



KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd (“EPT”), part of EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), the ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company today inked a strategic partnership with leading mobile network provider (“MNOs”) in Malaysia, CelcomDigi Bhd (“CelcomDigi”), at the annual TowerXchange Meet Up Asia 2024, an exclusive meeting place for Asia-Pacific tower players.

Mr Suresh Sidhu - Chief Executive Officer at EdgePoint Infrastructure

Encik Muniff Kamaruddin - Chief Executive Officer at EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd

Yang Berbahagia Datuk Mohamad Idham Nawawi - Chief Executive Officer, CelcomDigi Bhd

Mr Joachim Rajaram - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, CelcomDigi Bhd [L-R]

Present at the event were Yang Berbahagia Dato' Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, Managing Director of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Yang Mulia Tunku Dato' Mahmood Fawzy Tunku Muhiyiddin, Chairman of EdgePoint Malaysia Holdings. This partnership represents EdgePoint's increasing commitment to serve MNO partners holistically to help them not only overcome today's challenges but to prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow.

Partnering with Malaysia's largest MNO CelcomDigi Berhad, EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd inked a Memorandum of Agreement (“MoA”), to collaborate on the expansion of CelcomDigi's connectivity reach, realise network synergies and focus on cost optimisation aimed at ultimately benefiting CelcomDigi customers with seamless connectivity. This partnership also lays the foundation for advanced, future-ready connectivity solutions opportunities such as in-building solutions and small cells for improved indoor coverage, ensuring that CelcomDigi is prepared for growth and increased data demand.

Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers said,“This partnership is a natural extension to the fruitful working relationship EdgePoint and CelcomDigi has enjoyed to date. We look forward to helping CelcomDigi realise the benefits of the merger, as well as prepare for the future. As Malaysia accelerates its efforts for ubiquitous connectivity, we look forward to continuing to develop and deploy future ready infrastructure and innovative technologies quickly to enhance the digital experiences of consumers and enterprises alike in the country”.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of CelcomDigi said,“The country is in prime position to be a regional leader in 5G and AI development. We are committed to building a state-of-the-art network for our customers and advance the nation into a 5G-AI powered digital society. Through partnerships like this, we will be able to optimise our newly modernised network to better serve our customers in more areas across the country and accelerate Malaysia's digital transformation.”

Also at the event, a second agreement aimed at ensuring quality infrastructure is deployed in Malaysia was signed between Persatuan Penyedia Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Malaysia (PPIT) and Malaysian Technical Standards Forum Bhd (MTFSB), the standardisation body for Malaysia's communications and multimedia industry, with all members of PPIT committing to fulfilling the requirements of network interoperability, safety and other technical aspects of network facilities, network services, approval of equipment and all matters related to designing and deploying infrastructure. Signing on behalf of PPIT was the organisation's President, Muniff Kamaruddin with Puan Normarinee Mohd Nor, Chief Executive Officer of MTSFB.

Speaking at the event Puan Normarinee Mohd Nor, Chief Executive Officer of MTSFB said“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, it is our responsibility to ensure that we set clear, forward-thinking and relevant standards that enable innovation while maintaining reliability, security, sustainability and interoperability. Our goal is to foster a collaborative ecosystem where industry leaders, regulators, infrastructure and technology providers can work together to build a more connected, sustainable future for all”

EdgePoint currently owns more than 15,000 towers across Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTURE

EdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

For more information on EdgePoint, please visit

.



ABOUT CELCOMDIGI

CelcomDigi is Malaysia's largest mobile network operator with more than 20.2 million users on its network. Established on 1 December 2022 from the merger of Celcom and Digi, the company aims to serve the growing digital needs of its customers by leveraging its newly combined widest network footprint, distribution touchpoints, innovative range of digital products and services, and superior customer experience, powered by passionate CDzens. The company has clearly defined ambitions to advance the nation, inspire Malaysian society, and be a leader in inclusion and ESG practices. For more information on CelcomDigi, visit .

ABOUT MTFSB

The Malaysian Technical Standards Forum Bhd (MTSFB) is the leading standardization body for Malaysia's communications and multimedia industry. MTSFB was first established on 8 June 2004 as a company limited by guarantee and was later designated as the Technical Standards Forum by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on 27 October 2004 pursuant to Section 94 (Chapter 9 of Part V) and Section 184 (Chapter 3 of Part VII) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998) to develop and maintain technical codes for Malaysia's communications and multimedia industry (CMI)”