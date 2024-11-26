RG Kar Case: Victim’S Parents Meet Opposition Leaders In Bengal Assembly, Seek Justice

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) The parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August, met the leaders of the opposition parties within the state Assembly premises on Tuesday.

At around 12.45 p.m. the victim's parents accompanied by the BJP councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh, arrived at the Assembly premises and went to the room of the LoP in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

There the parents interacted with Adhikari and other BJP legislators and pleaded with them to do something so that their slain daughter gets justice.

“Just as the common people are standing by us, we request you also to do the same in the coming days. What was the fault of my daughter that she had to meet such a ghastly end? We are yet to know what exactly happened with her that night,” the victim's mother told the LoP before breaking down into tears.

LoP Adhikari consoled her and even wiped out her tears. Getting emotional over the scene, BJP legislator Chandana Bauri also sobbed.

Thereafter, Adhikari announced that on December 10, which will be the last day of the winter session, the BJP legislators will stage demonstrations within and outside the Assembly demanding speedy justice for the victim and her family members.

The victim's parents also met Naushad Siddique, the sole All India Secular Front (AISF) representative and made a similar plea to him.

The body of the victim doctor was recovered from a seminar room within the R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 9. The initial investigation was carried out by the Kolkata Police and later the charge of the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court.

Currently, the trial process in the matter is going on at a special court in Kolkata.