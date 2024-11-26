CANCRO Advanced Hydration Drink Launches in the Middle East and Becomes the Official Water Partner for Sole DXB 2024

(MENAFNEditorial) Key Benefits of CANCRO:

25% Better Hydration: Enhanced cellular hydration for optimal body function.

50% More Energy: Improved mitochondrial function for sustained energy throughout the day.

25% Less Inflammation: Reduced inflammation for better overall and recovery.



Dubai, UAE - CANCRO, the deuterium-depleted water brand, proudly announces its debut in the Middle East, entering the region with an exciting first partnership as the exclusive water partner for Sole DXB, the region’s leading contemporary culture festival which falls across three days from December 13th to 15th at Dubai Design District (d3). CANCRO’s launch in the UAE represents its commitment to bringing science-backed hydration to a market that values innovation and wellness.



CANCRO’s deuterium-depleted water (DDW) is crafted with reduced levels of deuterium, a naturally occurring isotope of hydrogen. This purification process aims to enhance wellness by supporting cellular function, providing consumers with a refreshing and health-oriented alternative to conventional bottled water. CANCRO’s launch in the Middle East is set to redefine hydration options for those who prioritise health and vitality. CANCRO offers its DDW in both recyclable, sustainable plastic 500ml bottles and elegant 750ML glass bottles.



Arsh Mehta, Founder of CANCRO commented; “As a brand, CANCRO is excited to make its Middle Eastern debut with a partnership that aligns so well with our vision.” Arsh also added; “Sole DXB, with its spirit of innovation and cultural fusion, is the perfect introduction for CANCRO in the UAE, where we see a strong synergy with consumers seeking health-conscious and progressive lifestyle choices. Launching here is just the beginning of our mission to make CANCRO accessible to people who value wellness, both at Sole DXB and online across the region.”



Happening from December 13 to 15th, the festival will feature CANCRO’s refreshing water available throughout the venue, including in VIP areas, offering festival-goers and guests premium hydration as they enjoy the festival’s vibrant programs.



To engage attendees further, CANCRO will activate on-ground with various interactive games, including a Hydration Trivia Challenge where participants can test their knowledge about the benefits of deuterium-depleted water. Winners can score an exclusive 3-month supply of CANCRO drink, offering them continued access to premium hydration long after the festival ends.



As CANCRO makes its debut in the UAE, it arrives when the wellness industry is booming, and consumers are increasingly seeking innovative products that deliver real results. With its scientifically-backed benefits, CANCRO is poised to become a game-changer in the hydration and wellness market.



The CANCRO 500ml recyclable plastic bottles and 750ml glass bottles can be purchased online at cancrodrinkand will be available on Noon.com, and Amazonstarting December 2024.



Stay tuned to Sole DXB’s social media channels or sign up for the newsletter at soledxbfor the latest updates on the lineup, programming, and everything else in store for this year’s festival. Tickets are available at soledxband Platinumlist.



