Appknox Announces Launch in Saudi Arabia to bolster AI-Driven Mobile Application Security

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Dubai, UAE, November 2024 – Appknox, a global leader in mobile application security, today announced its official launch in Saudi Arabia at Blackhat MEA 2024, introducing AI-driven solutions designed to address the unique challenges of the Kingdom’s digital economy. With organizations increasingly relying on mobile applications across sectors such as banking, government, and retail, Appknox is committed to delivering enterprise-grade security that empowers businesses to protect their mobile app ecosystems proactively.

Appknox's platform offers comprehensive security features, including static and dynamic application security testing (SAST and DAST), API security, Software Bill of Material (SBOM), and Store Monitoring. These solutions integrate seamlessly into DevOps and DevSecOps workflows, enabling faster, more reliable release cycles. Globally trusted with over 1.7 million applications tested in 60 countries, Appknox ensures compliance with leading global standards such as GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, CWE, and OWASP (MASVS and MSTG) while also meeting the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) requirements.

To address data residency concerns, Appknox offers local cloud and on-premises deployment options, ensuring strict adherence to privacy regulations in Saudi Arabia. These capabilities align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, where the rise of digital transformation across fintech and e-commerce sectors underscores the importance of securing mobile applications against evolving threats.

"Launching our local instance in Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone in our journey to support businesses in building secure and compliant mobile ecosystems," said Subho Halder, CEO of Appknox. "With our solutions tailored to meet SAMA regulations and regional data policies, we aim to empower organizations to strengthen trust, drive innovation, and align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and fostering digital growth across sectors."

Appknox will unveil its latest AI test cases, designed to tackle challenges posed by generative AI, at Black Hat MEA. By prioritizing proactive security, the company ensures faster response times and robust protection against mobile app malware, brand abuse, and phishing attacks. At the event, Appknox’s experts will demonstrate how these advanced offerings transform mobile app security and address compliance challenges effectively.





