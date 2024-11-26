Ras Al Khaimah Named The World's Top City For Expatriates 'To Get Started Abroad'

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Ras Al Khaimah has achieved a milestone in its journey to becoming a leading destination to live, work and explore, by securing the top position in a survey of the world's best expat destinations, conducted by InterNations, the largest global expatriate network.

The Emirate secured number one spot out of 53 cities in the Expat Essentials Index, conducted by InterNations as part of its 2024 Expat Insider report. The is based on four categories: Admin (how easy it is to get a visa, deal with local bureaucracy, open a account); (affordability of housing, ease of finding accommodation); Digital Life (availability of government services online, high-speed internet); and Language (how easy it is to integrate without speaking the local language).

This international recognition highlights Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to creating an exceptional living and working environment for its diverse and growing expat community, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, stated:“This achievement reflects our dedication to creating a safe, welcoming and thriving community that attracts individuals from all over. Ras Al Khaimah's unique blend of modern infrastructure, spectacular natural environment, rich history and culture, and thriving business and tourism landscapes contribute to its reputation as a leading destination for expatriates wishing to live and work, or establish businesses here.”

InterNations's expat community includes 5.4 million+ members in 420 cities and 166 countries.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years . Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa. The Emirate is known for its tranquil, coastal environment, attainable beachfront living and high quality of life .

