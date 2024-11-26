MBRF’s ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative wins King Salman Global Academy Award for Arabic Language

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2024- The ‘Bil Arabi’, a key knowledge initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) to foster Arabic language usage and its vocabulary in day-to-day interactions, was recognized with an award from the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language in its third edition. The recognition showcases the initiative's significant strides in its efforts to support the Arabic language and raise linguistic awareness among Arab communities.

During the award ceremony, which was recently held in Riyadh, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Academy, honored the MBRF team.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, expressed his delight in receiving the prestigious recognition for the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative. He emphasized that the award is a testament to the success of MBRF in promoting the Arabic language and positioning it as a key element on intellectual, literary, and societal fronts while expanding its contribution to Arabic digital content online.

His Excellency said: “At MBRF, we strive to implement various initiatives and events that focus on the Arabic language and highlight its adaptability, vitality, and capacity to embrace human creativity throughout history. The ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative is an excellent example of these efforts, as it has inspired the youth to leverage their skills in Arabic as a communication tool on social media sites, further deepening their appreciation of the language’s richness and its remarkable ability to provide a wide range of accurate and varied ways to express ideas.”

He added: “This prestigious award serves as a new source of motivation to consistently contribute towards promoting the Arabic language and its broader usage across various platforms. It underscores the relevance of preserving Arabic as a language that fosters knowledge, reflects our cultural identity, captures our rich history, and strengthens our strong connection to Arab civilization.”

MBRF received this award under the ‘Institutions’ category for boosting linguistic awareness and developing community-based language initiatives. It acknowledges the relevance of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative in bolstering the prominent role of the Arabic language on a regional and global level. It uses social media and the internet to motivate the youth to use the Arabic language frequently while encouraging them to create original content that showcases the beauty of the language and its distinct cultural value.

Additionally, MBRF has launched other initiatives to empower the Arabic language by hosting a wide array of lectures and events, conducting scientific research, and organizing sessions that focus on translation and literature. MBRF also supports initiatives and activities that increase the understanding of the value of the Arabic language as a means to connect communities, a vital tool for exchanging ideas, and a way of embracing scientific and technological breakthroughs around the world.

The award reaffirms the relevance of cooperation among Arab educational institutions to strengthen linguistic identity and boost intellectual discourse with different communities. Its key objective is to preserve the legacy of the Arabic language and keep it updated with future advancements, addressing challenges and opportunities.





