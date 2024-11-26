Silicon-On-Insulator Market To Surpass USD 4.85 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silicon-on-Insulator size is expected to register 15.3% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for low-power, high-performance devices.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon-on-Insulator was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 4.85 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

This growth is fueled by increasing demand for low-power, high-performance and the rising adoption of SOI across various industries, particularly automotive. The need for faster, more power-efficient devices such as smartphones, wearables, and tablets has led to a greater focus on SOI technology. Fully Depleted SOI (FD-SOI) has gained popularity for its ability to reduce power consumption while maintaining optimal performance, making it a key technology in consumer electronics. Meanwhile, the automotive sector is rapidly adopting SOI technology, driven by the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving systems. SOI's reliability, heat resistance, and energy efficiency make it ideal for use in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and EV power management.

Request for a sample of this research report @







A key advantage of SOI-based chips is their ability to reduce power consumption by up to 30% compared to conventional silicon chips. This power efficiency is critical for applications requiring high performance with minimal energy use, such as ADAS and vehicle infotainment systems.

The SOI market is segmented by technology into smart cut, bonding SOI, and layer transfer SOI. The smart cut segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16%, reaching a value of over USD 3 billion by 2032. Smart cut technology enables the production of ultra-thin SOI wafers, offering scalability and consistent quality, which makes it well-suited for FD-SOI applications in low-power devices.

By wafer size, the Silicon-on-Insulator market is divided into 200mm and 300mm categories. The 300mm wafer segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market share exceeding 64%. Larger wafers like 300mm offer the advantage of supporting high-volume production, making them highly efficient for advanced semiconductor applications. This shift to 300mm wafers is driven by their ability to deliver better yield rates and lower production costs, making them a cost-effective solution for industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @



North America accounted for over 28% of the global Silicon-on-Insulator market share in 2023, with the U.S. experiencing rapid growth. This growth is driven by the demand for advanced semiconductors in the electronics, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. The U.S. has also emerged as a leader in SOI adoption due to substantial investments in R&D and the fast-paced adoption of technologies like 5G and IoT. The increasing focus on electric and autonomous vehicles further supports the growth of SOI in power management systems.

Silicon-on-Insulator Market Players

Companies including Atomera, GlobalWafers, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Okmetic, Qorvo, Seiren KST, Shanghai Simgui Technology, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Skyworks Solutions, Soitec, STMicroelectronics, Sumco, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tower Semiconductor, Ultrasil, Vanguard International Semiconductor, WaferPro are some firms working in silicon-on-insulator industry.

This silicon-on-insulator market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Wafer Type



RF SOI

FD SOI (Fully Depleted SOI)

PD SOI (Partially Depleted SOI)

Power SOI Others

Market, By Wafer Size



200mm 300mm

Market, By Technology



Smart cut

Bonding SOI Layer transfer SOI

Market, By Application



RF FEM Products

MEMS devices

Power products

Optical communication

Image sensing Others

Market, By End-use Industry



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Datacom & telecom

Industrial

Aerospace & defence Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...