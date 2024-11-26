North America Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Market To Reach US$ 24.80 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables , valued at US$ 11.90 billion in 2023, is expected to more than double in value, surpassing US$ 24.80 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-The increasing consumer preference for convenience foods, coupled with the rising demand for healthy and nutrient-rich options, is fueling the expansion of the frozen fruits and vegetables market in North America. As consumers prioritize time-saving meal solutions without compromising on nutritional quality, frozen fruits and vegetables are increasingly becoming a popular choice for both households and foodservice establishments.In addition, innovations in freezing technologies, improving product quality, and extended shelf life are further contributing to market growth. The growing awareness of the health benefits of frozen produce, combined with rising concerns about food waste and the need for sustainable food storage, is driving the demand for frozen fruits and vegetables across North America.As the market evolves, leading companies are focusing on product diversification, offering a variety of frozen fruits and vegetables that cater to both traditional and emerging dietary trends, including organic, plant-based, and gluten-free options. Additionally, advancements in packaging solutions are enhancing product appeal by ensuring longer freshness and convenience for consumers.The North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market is poised for significant growth, with key players continuing to innovate and expand their product offerings to meet the rising demand for convenient, healthy food options.For media inquiries, please contact:-Top Players in the North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market.H. J. Heinz Company.Pinnacle Foods Corp (Conagra Brands).General Mills.AXUS International.Cargill.Dawn Foods.SunOpta, Inc..Meel Corp..Titan Frozen Fruit..Dole Food Company.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type.Fruits.Melons.Citrus.Berries.Mango.Kiwi.Peaches.Others.Vegetables.Peas.Mushrooms.Carrots.Beans.Corn.OthersBy Consumer Group.Kids.0-2 Years.3-6 Years.7-11 Years.12-18 Years.Adult.19-25 Years.25-35 Years.36-50 Years.51-60 Years.Elderly.61-75 Years.Above 75 YearsBy Household Income Groups.Low Income.Medium Income.High IncomeBy Gender.Male.FemaleBy Category.Conventional.OrganicBy Form.Whole.Sliced & Cubed.OthersBy Technique.Freeze Drying.IQFBy Application.Confectionery & Bakery.Jams & Preserves.Fruit-Based Beverages.RTE (Ready to Eat Foods).Pizza Toppings.Dairy.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Supermarkets/Hypermarkets.Convenience Stores.Online.OthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.