Intellact & Indra Use AI To Reduce Flight Delays

Flight delays cost millions each year. The AI-tech company IntellAct has joined forces with Indra to reduce delays, cut carbon & enhance passenger experience.

- Lidia Muñoz Perez, IndraJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flight delays cost the millions each year and continue to cause endless passenger frustrations. Now the AI-tech company IntellAct has joined forces with and aviation giant Indra , to offer a joint solution that will reduce departure delays, cut carbon emissions, and enhance passenger experience. This collaboration promises to revolutionize how airlines manage disruptions, paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in air travel.Using existing CCTV infrastructure, IntellAct's cutting-edge AI-powered middleware monitors the turnaround process and deploys the results to Indra's AOP (Airport Operations Platform); that alerts relevant team members when service delays or safety violations are detected. Better data-driven decisions thus allow operators to prevent small disruptions from becoming significant delays.The benefits extend to airports and their tenants, offering real-time updates on aircraft turnaround status, valuable post-operation insights, improved SLA management with ground handlers, and enhanced airport stand and gate allocation.The reduction in flight delays is set to have a large impact on the environment. By minimizing delays, airlines can drastically reduce excess fuel consumption and cut carbon emissions, marking a pivotal shift towards greener, more efficient air travel.Indra and IntellAct participated in the EU-backed SESAR project , where they successfully tested their intelligent video analytics solution, demonstrating that it is poised to become the benchmark for best practices in utilizing AI to enhance aviation operational efficiency.Udi Segall, CEO of IntellAct said about the move:“In the world of aviation, where every second costs, harnessing the power of AI is vital for airlines and airports and so we are incredibly excited to be involved with Indra on this project, which brings to life the outcomes of years of pioneering technological development.”Lidia Muñoz Perez, Director of Technology, Digital Transformation and Mobility at Indra, endorsed the solution, saying, "This ground-breaking approach is revolutionizing airport management, setting a new standard for efficiency and transforming the future of air travel."About IntellAct: IntellAct is driven by a team of highly experienced aviation experts and data scientists committed to helping the airline industry overcome the costly challenge of flight delays that stem from turnaround issues. IntellAct's state-of-the-art technology uses an AI-based video classification algorithm that monitors the progress of each turnaround service in real-time, allowing operation teams to respond proactively and reduce flight departure delays.

