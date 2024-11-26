UNRWA cautions worsening weather conditions in Gaza intensify humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a warning on Monday that the worsening weather conditions in Gaza are intensifying the already dire humanitarian crisis. According to Inas Hamdan, a media officer for UNRWA, displaced residents are facing increasingly difficult circumstances as heavy rains, strong winds, and rising sea waves exacerbate the situation. The lack of adequate shelter and basic supplies, compounded by the severe weather, is leaving many vulnerable families in catastrophic conditions.



Hamdan explained that many of the tents housing displaced families have been damaged by the harsh weather, leaving people without proper protection from the elements. She highlighted the critical shortage of essential winter supplies, including food and materials needed to reinforce makeshift shelters. Items like flour and food supplies are nearly exhausted, and there is an acute shortage of reinforced plastic sheeting and nylon, which are necessary for constructing temporary shelters for displaced people.



In response, UNRWA has distributed around 13,000 winter essentials in southern and central Gaza. However, these supplies are far from enough to meet the massive needs of the displaced population. Beyond the shelter crisis, the lack of basic medical supplies and essential medicines is putting additional pressure on health services in the region.



Hamdan also expressed concern over the health implications of the crisis, noting that overcrowding, poor sanitation, and inadequate living conditions are putting nearly 1.8 million displaced people at a heightened risk of disease outbreaks. With limited access to healthcare and critical resources, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains urgent and increasingly perilous.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926539