CII Calls For 40% Internship Quota In Msmes To Boost Inclusive Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 26 (KNN) The pilot phase of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme concluded on November 15, 2024, with 6.5 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh internship positions.

While the scheme aims to provide one crore internships over five years, leaders stress that its success hinges on expanding opportunities to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

MSMEs, often referred to as the backbone of India's economy, employ over 11 crore people and contribute significantly to GDP.

Experts believe these enterprises hold the key to overcoming several challenges plaguing the scheme, such as limited scalability, insufficient absorption of interns into the job market, and the economic strain of migration without sustainable income.

M Ponnuswami, Chairman of the CII Southern Region MSME, has strongly advocated for integrating MSMEs into the initiative.

“CII recommends that the government allots at least a 40 per cent reservation-40 lakh internships-to MSMEs over the next five years to ensure inclusive growth,” he said.

This measure, he argued, would not only address regional disparities but also strengthen local economies by distributing opportunities beyond urban centres.

Under the current framework, the scheme is open to youth aged 21 to 24 who are not enrolled in full-time education or employment.

Eligible applicants include high school and higher secondary graduates, polytechnic diploma holders, ITI certificate holders, and undergraduate degree holders in fields like arts, science, and commerce. The internships, lasting 12 months, aim to enhance employability through practical skill-building.

However, experts contend that focusing heavily on large industries and urban placements limits the program's reach. MSMEs, with their presence in rural and semi-urban areas, could create a decentralised and sustainable internship ecosystem, bridging the urban-rural divide while addressing talent shortages in smaller enterprises.

As the government reviews the pilot phase's outcomes, the inclusion of MSMEs is emerging as a pivotal recommendation. By capitalising on the sector's vast potential, the scheme could achieve its ambitious goal of one crore internships while driving equitable economic development.

The road ahead requires bold steps, and expanding the scheme to MSMEs could be the cornerstone of its success.

(KNN Bureau)