ZOIL: The World's First Zero-Oil Kitchen Takes Gurugram By Storm - A Healthy Dining Revolution With Stellar Ratings

In just two months after its launch, ZOIL , the world's first zero-oil kitchen for North Indian cuisine, is making waves in Gurugram's scene. This innovative concept, delivers over Swiggy and Zomato , where it already boasts an impressive 4-star rating on both platforms. Available exclusively at Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining, ZOIL offers health-conscious diners a guilt-free way to indulge in their favorite Indian dishes without compromising on taste.





Blending traditional recipes with a revolutionary zero-oil approach, ZOIL's specially curated menu combines signature spices and thoughtfully chosen ingredients to deliver both flavor and health. To add to their commitment to sustainability, ZOIL offers all their deliveries in Zero Plastic packaging - because zero truly is the hero!





The concept has resonated with Gurugram residents, with patrons praising the innovation and dedication behind the offerings.





Customer Testimonials

“I never thought health and indulgence could coexist in the same dish, but ZOIL has proven me wrong. Their zero-oil Makhmali Chicken and Kashmiri Dum Aloo are game-changers, and the convenience of ordering on Swiggy makes it even better! Their zero plastic packaging is also heartening to see,” said Kiran Ray Chaudhary, a resident of Vatika City, Gurugram .





“As a foodie who's also health-conscious, ZOIL is the perfect blend of my worlds. I've ordered several times on Zomato, and every meal has been fresh, flavorful, and satisfying,” shared Girisha Chauhan, a resident from Sohna Road .





Why ZOIL Works

With growing awareness about heart health and an increasing demand for clean eating, ZOIL's unique offering has struck a chord with health-conscious food lovers. North India's traditional, Mughlai cuisine, known for its richness, often relies heavily on oil. ZOIL reimagines these beloved recipes to meet modern dietary preferences while staying true to authentic flavors.





“Health doesn't have to mean compromise,” said Suman Bharti, Founder, ZOIL ️and Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining .“Our kitchen proves that you can enjoy the full-bodied flavors of North Indian cuisine with zero oil. This is about crafting an experience where taste and wellness go hand in hand. It's rewarding to see people embrace this concept so wholeheartedly.”





Located in the heart of Gurugram, Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining provides the perfect setting for this trailblazing kitchen, drawing food enthusiasts and health-conscious diners alike. As ZOIL continues to gain traction, it sets a new benchmark for guilt-free dining in India's food landscape.





About ZOIL

ZOIL is the world's first cooked, zero-oil kitchen for North Indian cuisine. Available on the menu of the landmark Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining in Gurugram, this unique culinary concept looks to bring audiences flavourful Indian recipes with a heart healthy twist. With a specially crafted menu with signature spices, thoughtfully picked ingredients and a zero oil approach, ZOIL promises a guilt-free dining experience for those looking for healthy choices, without compromising on taste.





About Reflex, Bar, Brewery & Dining

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is an uber-luxe restaurant and brewery located in the busy hub of Golf Course Extension Road of Gurugram.

The upscale bistro and brewery has garnered four major accolades - Times Business Award North 2023- Trendsetting Restobar & Microbrewery award, The Times Food Awards 2023 Noteworthy Newcomer- Microbrewery, Times Hospitality icons 2022- Most Promising New Microbrewery Brand Gurugram, Debutant Nightlife Venue and Emerging Entrepreneur in F&B- Gurugram and ET Restaurant Nightlife Awards 2024.