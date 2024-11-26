Severe weather across England, Wales cause power outages for tens of thousands of homes

(MENAFN) Severe weather across England and Wales on Saturday has caused power outages for tens of thousands of homes. Around 4,000 properties in the Midlands, south-west England, and south Wales have been impacted, while an additional 27,000 homes in the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire are without electricity. British report that the outages are localized but could worsen as the storm progresses.



Ross Easton, a representative of the Energy Networks Association (ENA), highlighted that although the outages have been relatively contained so far, the worst of the storm is still expected to hit. He reassured the public that additional engineers and support teams are on standby to address any issues and that control rooms are closely monitoring the situation.



The UK Met Office and the Environment Agency (EA) have issued multiple warnings, categorizing the storm as a "multi-hazard" event. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous coastal conditions, which will intensify throughout the weekend. Over 100 flood alerts have been issued across the UK, with red warnings in place for the north-west of England, including areas like the M61 motorway between Manchester and Preston, where flooding risks are high.



In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds are forecast to affect the southern coasts, creating hazardous conditions. Energy companies and local authorities are advising residents to be prepared for potential disruptions and to take necessary precautions as the storm continues to develop.

