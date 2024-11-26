Deputy PM Meets Singapore's Senior Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, H E Teo Chee Hean, who is visiting the country. They discussed topics of mutual interest and cooperation and relations between the two sides, along with ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.