Deputy PM Meets Singapore's Senior Minister

11/26/2024 4:00:18 AM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, H E Teo Chee Hean, who is visiting the country. They discussed topics of mutual interest and cooperation and relations between the two sides, along with ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

The Peninsula

