Telangana CM, Deputy CM Congratulate Priyanka Gandhi On Winning Wayanad Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy met Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday and congratulated the leader on her victory in the recent bye-election to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who accompanied the Chief Minister, also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut on a winning note as she was elected from Wayanad in Kerala by a huge margin.

The Congress-led UDF defeated her nearest rival, CPM's Sathyan Mokeri by over 4.1 lakh votes.

She surpassed her brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from Wayanad and Raebareli in the General Elections held in May, chose Raebareli, necessitating a bye-election to the Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Revanth Reddy, who had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi when she filed her nomination for the bypoll on October 23, had predicted her victory by a record margin.

On Monday, the Chief Minister hailed the victory of the Congress party in the bye-elections to Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats. He claimed that the results of the bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats show that people have accepted the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy also called on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He also participated in Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan of the Congress party at Talkatora Stadium in the national Capital on Tuesday.

The event with the slogan 'Meri Jaan Mera Samvidhan' was organised on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The Chief Minister had left for Delhi on Monday. He attended the marriage reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter in the national Capital. Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and other leaders.