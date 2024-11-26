The Market For The Events Industry Projected To Reach $1,764.13 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Events Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The rapid growth of the events industry market in recent years shows an upward trend. It is projected to grow from its size of $1,124.07 billion in 2023, to $1,227.30 billion in 2024. This growth can be attributed to rising cultural and religious festivals, an increase in public fairs, shifting consumer preferences, focus on sustainability, and regulations and sponsorship from governments.

So, What Does the Future Hold for the Events Industry?

The events industry market size is predicted to continue its strong growth, soaring to $1,764.13 billion by 2028. An annual compound growth rate CAGR of 9.5% is anticipated during this forecast period. Factors attributing to this growth include a growing interest in eco-friendly events, growth in tourism and destination events, fluctuations in corporate investment, the surge in business conferences, and an increasing number of sports leagues.

Explore more about the future prospects of the events industry in our detailed sample report:

What Are the Key Drivers and Innovations Spurring the Growth of the Events Industry?

The popularity of sports leagues is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the events industry market. These leagues are structured competitions between teams or individual athletes over a defined period, governed by established rules and regulations. There is a surge in the number of these leagues due to growing sports popularity among participants and audiences, the increasing availability of event organizing resources, and the expansion of digital media and broadcasting. The events industry facilitates these sports leagues by providing infrastructure, including venue management, ticketing, and promotional activities.

In addition, innovative technological advancements have become a major trend in this forecast period, contributing significantly to the market's growth. Such innovations include developments in event technology, 3D virtual venues, data-driven event planning, and the implementation of artificial intelligence AI.

Looking ahead, the introduction of innovative digital solutions by leading companies is set to redefine industry standards. Solutions such as event management software are being used to streamline various aspects of event management, from logistics to marketing and post-event analysis. For instance, Evexus, an Australia-based software development company, launched a comprehensive event management software solution in June 2024. This technology simplifies and enhances worldwide event planning processes by integrating AI, sequential registration, and pay-first billing.

Pre-book the full report for detailed insights:

How is the Events Industry Market Segmented?

The key segments of the events industry market are:

1 By Type: Music Concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions and Conferences, Corporate Events and Seminar, Other Types

2 By Age Group: Below 20 Years, 21–40 Years, Above 40 Years

3 By Revenue Source: Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, Food and Beverage, Other Revenue Sources

4 By Organizer: Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Other Organizers.



This report, titled "Events Industry Global Market Report 2024," from the Business Research Company, provides comprehensive information on market size data for both historical and forecasted periods, regional market analysis, industry trends, opportunities, and competitors' revenues.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Event Management Software Global Market Report 2024

Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2024

Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at The Business Research Company:

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

For more information, email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.