Vizmonet Announces Appointment Of Digikey As Global Distributor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vizmonet names DigiKey as it strategic gobal distribution partner

Partnership Expands Vizmonet's Reach, Enabling Global Availability of Innovative Solutions through DigiKey's Extensive Distribution Network

SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vizmonet Pte Ltd, a leader in innovative wireless solutions, is excited to announce Digi-Key as its Global distributor. This strategic partnership aims to expand Vizmonet's reach and enhance the availability of its cutting-edge products to customers worldwide.Digi-Key, a prominent global distributor of electronic components, serves various industries. By leveraging Digi-Key's extensive distribution network and expertise, Vizmonet aims to reach a broader audience, improving customer engagement and satisfaction.Digi-Key will maintain a complete inventory of Vizmonet's products to assist customers in selection and implementation, facilitating faster delivery times and improved service for those seeking Vizmonet's technology solutions.About Vizmonet:Vizmonet is a Singapore based company founded in 2011 with a prime focus on the design and manufacture of Carrier-Class-CustomizedTM Wireless Connectivity Solutions. Our Built-to-CustomizeTM wireless solutions in the form of modules and complete systems drive a variety of applications, deployed globally by OEM customers across various industry verticals. For more than a decade, Vizmonet' s Core RF design and manufacturing expertise has helped OEMs to anchor a niche position in the wireless ecosystem. For more information, please visitAbout DigiKeyDigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey

Vizmonet Pte Ltd

