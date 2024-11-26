Customer Data Platform Market To Reach USD 49.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 27.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in demand for personalized marketing across industries such as retail & ecommerce and BFSI & data driven decision making across organizations drives market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Customer Data Platform Market by Type (Data CDP, Analytic CDP, Campaign CDP and Others), by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033".The customer data platform market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $49.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe capability of customer data platforms to integrate with various marketing technologies and data sources yield a unified and all-encompassing view of customer interactions across channels, which makes them highly appreciated. Companies look for more individualized marketing strategies to increase client interaction and boost conversion rates. Thus, these factors foster the growth of the customer data platform market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 200 Pages) at:Segment HighlightsThe Analytic CDP segment held the largest market share in 2023.By type, the analytic CDP segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to constant rise in demand for quality analytics of customer data for making data driver decision across businesses.The cloud segment held the largest market share in 2023.By deployment type, the cloud segment held the largest market share in 2023. Data plays an important role in all businesses and owing to globalization, businesses are constantly adopting cloud solutions for making the data available globally. This factor thereby contributes to the rise in adoption of cloud customer data platform market.The large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023.By user type, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the large volume of data available with large enterprises. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to profitable business functions with lower cost and more effective operational solutions.The telecommunication segment held the largest market share in 2023.By industry vertical, the telecommunication segment held the largest market share in 2023, due to rise in the demand for customized and personalized services to their customers in the telecommunication industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Regional OutlookNorth America held the highest market share in 2023.North America held the highest market share in 2023 owing to the region's broad access to modern data centers, high-speed internet, and cutting-edge technologies, which are essential for the efficient implementation and usage of CDPs. Considerable businesses and international corporations, which make up a considerable portion of the region's business community, are important CDP users. These businesses frequently have sizable customer bases and intricate data requirements, which fuel the need for advanced data management systems. These factors are thereby contributing to the growth of the North America customer data platform industry.Players. Salesforce Inc. Oracle Corporation. Adobe Inc. SAS Institute Inc. Microsoft Corporation. SAP SE. Tealium. Sitecore. Twilico Inc. Braze.Enquiry Before Buying:Recent Development. In October 2022, Ikue customer data and personalization company based in the UK announced the launch of its new customer data platform designed specifically for marketing teams operating across the telecommunication industry.. In May 2022, Amplitude, Inc. announced the launch of a new customer data platform which is capable of collecting and analyzing event data in collaboration with integrated analytical solutions. These solutions are designed for marketing teams to improve the quality of data and expand their customer base.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key vendors in the global customer data platform market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new development, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, portfolio, and strategic moves of market vendors to showcase the competitive scenario.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Voice Biometrics Authentication Market :2. Voice Analytics Market :3. Software License Management Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

