Iran’s alumina powder production surpasses 138,000 tons in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21), Iran's alumina powder production reached 138,859 tons, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year when the country's seven-month alumina powder production totaled 136,117 tons.



Alumina, or aluminum oxide, is a versatile material used in various industrial applications. It is a white, odorless, inert, and amorphous substance, commonly used in the production of ceramics and other materials. Its applications range from construction materials to fillers, abrasives, and catalysts. In addition, alumina is a key material for wear and corrosion protection in plants and mechanical engineering.



The quality and range of alumina powder applications are significantly influenced by its particle size distribution. Precise measurement and identification of particle size differences are critical to ensure the powder meets the necessary standards for its intended use in different industries.



The growth in alumina production aligns with the increasing demand for this material in various sectors, and it underscores Iran's continued efforts to enhance its mining and industrial capacities, particularly in materials crucial for both domestic use and export.

