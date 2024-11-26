Hoa Sen Home Emerges As Vietnam's Leading Building Materials & Furniture Supermarket Chain

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - Hoa Sen Home has established itself as a leader in Vietnam's rapidly growing building materials market. As the official distributor of renowned building materials and furniture brands locally and internationally, it offers a wide range of high-quality products, all backed by exceptional customer service.







Hoa Sen Home is the official distributor of many renowned building materials and furniture brands in Vietnam and internationally.

Hoa Sen Home operates Vietnam's most significant building materials and furniture supermarket chain, with 115 supermarkets and over 300 stores nationwide. The company provides thousands of products, from basic building materials to finishing materials, including steel sheets, steel pipes, plastic pipes, construction steel, tiles, various types of paints, sanitary wares, hand tools, power tools and household electrical appliances, etc. This extensive product range attracts customers and presents numerous opportunities for suppliers to expand their businesses.

Mr. Stone, Export Manager of ARROW, a leading Chinese sanitary ware company, was impressed after visiting Hoa Sen Home's supermarkets and stores in Vietnam. 'I am amazed by the extremely diverse range of products Hoa Sen Home offers. In stores like these, consumers can find everything they need for their homes. Hoa Sen Group has done a remarkable job in this regard,' said Mr. Stone.

Mr. Cai Xin Yan, General Manager of MONGA, a leading sanitary ware manufacturer in Guangdong Province, China, highly values Hoa Sen Home. 'Thanks to its comprehensive network of supermarkets, services, and suppliers, we can collaborate to deliver products efficiently and quickly. We also see that Hoa Sen Home is heading in the right direction, particularly by embracing digital transformation and e-commerce trends to enhance the customer experience,' said Mr. Cai Xin Yan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sunny, General Manager of EAOH, a leading stainless steel sink manufacturer in Guangdong Province, China, and a strategic partner of major global building materials supermarkets, including The Home Depot (USA), shared: 'Hoa Sen Home has been very professional in many areas, from product exchanges and returns to delivery processes and payments. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Hoa Sen Home.'

Hoa Sen Home, an affiliate of Hoa Sen Group - one of the top 10 largest private enterprises in Vietnam, is the country's largest and only building materials and furniture supermarket chain. With its expansive distribution network, Hoa Sen Home allows partners to connect with millions of potential customers.

Partnering with Hoa Sen Home is a business opportunity and a chance to strengthen brands in Vietnam's dynamic market. The partnership promises long-term benefits, fostering a sustainable ecosystem that empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

For further information, please contact:

Hoa Sen Home Representative Office in China

? Address : Room 911-912, Building 5, No. 7, Guoji Center, Huadu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong, China

? Email : ...

? Hotline : +86 153 6088 8633

Hoa Sen Group