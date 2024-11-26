(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSE Corporation, headquartered in Chuo

ward, Tokyo, and TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED, headquartered in

Shibuya ward, Tokyo, will jointly exhibit at CES 2025, the world's largest show to be held in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada from January 7 to 10, 2025. The exhibit will offer mixed reality (MR) makeup simulations, as the KOSE exhibit at CES 2023 (*1) had. Using high-speed projection mapping to smoothly follow facial movements, anyone can try on makeup in an instant. This product has been named the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree in the XR Technologies & Accessories category. A business booth will also be set up to discuss the deployment of services encompassing makeup simulation and product purchase.

(*1) News Release: KOSE to Exhibit for the First Time at CES, the World's Largest Technology Show (Japanese only):



Logo:



Image:



Outline of KOSE and TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE Exhibit

Mixed Reality Makeup 0 min try-on studio

CES 2025 Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree

Visitors will be able to experience the technology and discuss business opportunities.

Dates: January 7-10, 2025

Booth location: Tech West, Venetian Expo, Halls A-D --

55339 -- Lifestyle

Special website:





CES is a technology show that gathers cutting-edge products from around the world together in Las Vegas. The 2024 event was massive, with over 4,300 booths hosting more than 130,000 visitors. KOSE exhibited at CES for the first time in 2023, providing experiences of MR makeup simulations using high-speed projection mapping. Many of the more than 1,200 visitors gave the technology positive reviews, saying it both amazed and moved them, and they could sense new possibilities for self-expression. Based on these favorable reviews, KOSE judged the service had the potential to open up new possibilities for makeup and had the potential for application in many different areas, including entertainment. Paths to commercialization have been explored. At directly managed stores in Japan, customers could experience the same MR makeup service, leading to makeup proposals tailored to the individual. KOSE aims to expand sales by incorporating the insight gained into its service.

At CES 2025, which provides a global stage allowing experiences of the service and business talks, KOSE will exhibit jointly with TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE, supplier of a core component of the service -- a special projector. KOSE will use the response to the booth to guide further service enhancements and will explore the scope of commercialization, including fields outside the beauty domain.

About MR Makeup Simulation Using High-speed Projection Mapping

This service consists of a makeup simulation system that enables instant projection of makeup onto the face of a person sitting in a booth simply by operating a control panel. The technology was developed through collaboration between KOSE and the Yoshihiro Watanabe laboratory of the Department of Information and Communications Engineering in the School of Engineering

at Institute of Science Tokyo (*2). The service has been available at KOSE concept store Maison KOSE Ginza since August 2022.

(*2) News Release: Development of Real Face Makeup Simulation System Employing High-speed Projection Mapping Technology and Color Correction technology (Japanese only):



About CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards is an awards program held in conjunction with CES that recognizes outstanding design and technology in digital and technology products. The 2025 winners were selected in 33 categories based on criteria such as functionality, design, uniqueness and innovation. The service of KOSE and TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE

received a high score in the XR Technologies & Accessories category and named as the "CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree."

Note:

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

