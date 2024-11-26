The Chance Of Treatment Has Increased In Stage 4 Cancers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

İsmail Özsan

Assoc. Prof. Dr. İsmail Özsan gave information about the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in extending the life expectancy of stage 4 cancer patients.

İZMIR, TURKEY, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Stating that there are options for cancer , one of the most serious problems and feared diseases of our day, in the 4th stage, General Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. İsmail Özsan gave information about the success rates.SUCCESS RATE IS INCREASINGGeneral Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. İsmail Özsan gave information on the subject,“Although the fight against stage 4 cancer, which has spread to different parts of the body, is challenging, we can prevent the disease 1-0 in line with developing medical technologies, techniques used and the operability of the surgeon. In extending the lifespan of stage 4 cancer patients and improving their quality of life, especially in hepatobiliary (liver, pancreas, gallbladder, biliary tract) surgery, chances are mentioned based on operability, not on the suitability of the disease for surgery" he said.TARGETED TREATMENTAssoc. Prof. Dr. Özsan explained that hot chemotherapy , one of the targeted treatments, is especially effective in intra-abdominal cancers and said; "In the survival rates of stage 4 cancer patients, a surgical protocol planned by taking into account the type of cancer, age and general health condition, and in accordance with the principles of oncology, is the most important factor for the future of the patient."APPROPRIATE TREATMENT FOR THE PATIENTAssoc. Prof. Dr. Özsan stated that with a multidisciplinary approach, surgeons, oncologists, radiologists and other health professionals working together to create the most appropriate treatment plan for the patient increases the success of the treatment. Dr. Özsan said,“Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy , radiotherapy and targeted treatments. The most important point to remember is that every patient is different and the response to treatment may vary from person to person. "For this reason, it is of great importance that the patient and his family communicate with their doctors at every stage of the treatment process" he said.NO PATIENT IS HOPELESSAssoc. Prof. Dr. Özsan concluded his words with a hopeful message for stage 4 cancer patients. Dr. Özsan said,“No patient is hopeless. If the surgeon's skill can be a stronger warrior than cancer, there is a chance. The life expectancy and comfort gained by patients even in pancreatic cancer, one of the most frightening types of cancer, thought to be incurable and described as hopeless, are proof that there is a cure for this disease and that surgery can be stronger than cancer. Sometimes it is not possible to remove the entire tumor, in such cases, it is a chance to remove as much of it as possible, to apply targeted treatments and hot chemotherapy during surgery if the criteria are appropriate, to alleviate the symptoms and raise the standard, to show that we are stronger than it, to even be able to fight” he said.

Ed tanitim

Ed tanitim

+90 530 500 07 71

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.