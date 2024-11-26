WOW-ME: Empowering Women, Transforming Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The WOW-ME project aims to empower women and equip them with the hard and soft skills to re-enter the workforce after a long leave of absence.

- Chris Haberl, CEO - EA ConsultingBARCELONA, SPAIN, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The WOW-ME project, an innovative Erasmus+ initiative funded by the co-financed by the European Union and SEPIE, aims to empower women and equip them with the hard and soft skills to re-enter the workforce after a long leave of absence such as maternity leave. On 28 and 29 of November, the WOW-ME partners meet in Barcelona for LTTA Meeting 2Capacity Building Focus:- Enhanced Digital Literacy: By focusing on digital skills in LTTA Meeting 1, WOW-ME has developed training methods to help women navigate the digital age and leverage technology to advance their careers.- Improved Job Readiness: During LTTA Meeting 2, the partners will be introduced to the narrative technique and employer personas and how these can be applied to helping women approach new job opportunities. The partners will use this knowledge to inspire women in later training sessions in their countries to understand and highlight their strengths when applying for new positions.- Boosted Confidence and Self-Esteem: LTTA Meeting 3 will help the partners gain the skills they need to assist women with personalized career guidance and supportive communities. By addressing individual challenges and fostering resilience, the partners will be ready to help women develop a renewed sense of self-worth and assurance in their professional journeys.- Women-Focused Best Practices and Strategic Training: LTTA Meeting 4 will emphasize HR strategies tailored to women, particularly those balancing professional aspirations with personal responsibilities. The partners will learn how to train their target group in digital media and design thinking skills.Key Impact Highlights:- Increased Employability: WOW-ME's training programs are geared to equip women with in-demand skills, enabling them to secure better job opportunities and improve their earning potential.- Boosted Confidence and Self-Esteem: WOW-ME will empower women to overcome obstacles and believe in their abilities through personalized career guidance and supportive communities.- Strengthened Social Inclusion: By targeting disadvantaged women and women with fewer opportunities, WOW-ME aims to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.- Accessible and Inclusive Adult Education: WOW-ME contributes to the upskilling of women with fewer opportunities, offering tailored education programs that address socio-economic and technological disparities. These initiatives help create pathways for lifelong learning and sustained career growth.- Online Toolkit Methods for Women Around Europe: WOW-ME's online toolkit will combine innovative methods such as digital skills, design thinking, AI, HR career coaching, and narrative approaches, providing women with scalable, practical, and future-ready resources to boost employability.As the WOW-ME project continues to evolve, we remain committed to empowering women and creating a brighter future for all.EA Consulting - , Rovnovážka - , NorSensus - , and FutuReg= are proud to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative.Together, we can make a difference. Join the movement and support women's economic empowerment!WOW-ME: Women on Work Market – Maximising Empowerment. Erasmus+ Programme: 2023-2-ES01-KA210-ADU-00018355Co-financed by the European Union. The opinions and points of view expressed are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or of the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE). Neither the European Union nor the Granting Authority can be held responsible for them.

