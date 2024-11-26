Russians Launch Record Number Of Drones Overnight: 76 Intercepted, 95 Lost From Tracking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 on Tuesday, November 26, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 76 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine overnight.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

At 19:30 on November 25, the Russians launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk regions. During the overnight attack, the enemy deployed a record number of Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of unknown type from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Radio Engineering Troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 192 aerial targets including four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 188 drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

By 9:00, November 26, the air defense forces had shot down 76 Russian drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Some 95 drones were lost from tracking, likely due to active electronic warfare measures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, while five drones flew toward Belarus.

The Air Force emphasized that there had been hits on critical infrastructure objects. In several regions, private and multi-story residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or injuries.

The information is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Ternopil, the Ukrenergo networks were damaged due to a Russian drone attack.