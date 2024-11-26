Msys Technologies Certified As Great Place To Work For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, November 19, 2024 – MSys Technologies, a leading software product engineering and digital transformation services company has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India from November, 2024 to November 2025! This prestigious certification serves as a powerful reflection of the company's culture, values, and principles, as experienced firsthand by the organization's employees, customers, partners and stakeholders.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.



Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO at MSys Technologies, said,“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. This achievement mirrors our commitment to fostering a workplace grounded in employee well-being and a spirit of continuous innovation at MSys Technologies. The certification highlights our dedication to upholding a culture centered on support, growth, work-life harmony, and open communication. As we move forward, we will elevate our workplace standards even further, to make MSys 'The Greatest Place to Work' for every employee.”



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies revolutionizes tech solutions for Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley ISVs, delivering high-impact, AI-powered software innovations that address complex technology challenges. From digital transformation to system optimization, MSys empowers businesses to thrive, stay ahead, and drive success with scalable, cutting-edge solutions in a fast-paced digital world.



