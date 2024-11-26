Valiantys, HYCU®, Lansweeper, And Appfire Launch Innovative GRC Solution To Address Digital Operational Resilience Act Compliance Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service to provide customers simple, automated compliance management for cloud and SaaS services; first of its kind to address requirements in the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)

Boston, Mass., and Merelbeke, Belgium, and Paris, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys , a global leader in IT consulting and Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, has launched a groundbreaking Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) service powered by best-of breed solutions including HYCU , the leader in modern data protection, Lansweeper , a global leader in Technology Asset Intelligence, and Appfire , a leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms in enterprise collaboration. This innovative solution is designed to help organizations meet the complex compliance requirements of emerging regulations, with an initial focus on the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

The Valiantys GRC Solution, powered by HYCU, Lansweeper, and Appfire offers a comprehensive approach to the challenges posed by DORA, especially in new areas of third-party risk management and operational resilience. As organizations increasingly rely on cloud applications and as-a-service solutions, compliance with DORA mounts a complex and time-consuming challenge.

The emergence of DORA, scheduled to go into full effect in early 2025, represents a significant shift in creating a uniform approach to third-party risk management across the EU financial sector. The new regulatory requirement addresses the growing concerns about cyber threats and technological vulnerabilities that could potentially disrupt the financial industry's technology supply chain.

“At Valiantys, we are committed to delivering future-driven innovation, and this new solution, developed in close partnership with Lansweeper, HYCU, and Appfire, is a testament to that vision. By integrating advanced compliance management capabilities into Jira Service Management, we are enabling organizations to embrace a more resilient, streamlined approach to regulatory challenges. This solution is key to our broader strategy of expanding solution development on JSM, empowering companies to achieve organization-wide transformation and ensuring they are equipped to meet both current and future demands," said Chief Solutions Officer of Valiantys, Nathan Chantrenne.

The Valiantys GRC Solution provides a unified management system integrated inclusive of asset discovery, backup, testing, and documentation management. With one single source of truth for DORA readiness, key features include:



Automated asset discovery and visualization of as-a-service applications

Automated data protection and offsite data recovery for over 80 ICTs (Information and Communication Technologies), with continuous expansion

One-click resilience testing capabilities DORA-focused dashboards, notifications, and insights

This solution significantly reduces the time and resources required for DORA compliance, eliminating the need for hundreds of hours of manual asset cataloging, multiple backup tools, and extensive documentation management.

Subbiah Sundaram, SVP, Product at HYCU, commented, "We're proud to contribute our data protection expertise to this innovative GRC solution. Our partnership with Valiantys, Appfire, and Lansweeper allows us to offer customers a seamless, integrated approach to meeting DORA's stringent requirements."

Maarten Saeys, CPO of Lansweeper said,“We're excited to partner with Valiantys, Appfire, and HYCU to introduce a solution built for Atlassian Cloud that empowers organizations with deeper insights, streamlined asset management through Jira Service Management, and enhanced business resilience. This collaboration underscores our dedication to driving innovation, ensuring that businesses are not only equipped to navigate today's increasingly complex regulatory environment but are also positioned for long-term success in the face of future challenges.”

“As the regulatory landscape becomes more stringent and complex, organizations have a responsibility to work together to help customers navigate these emerging regulations. Collaborating with Valiantys, Lansweeper, and HYCU allows us to leverage each partner's unique expertise to help organizations meet and adhere to the complex compliance requirements posed by DORA," says Doug Kersten, CISO of Appfire.“Together, we're helping customers navigate the complexities of third-party risk management and operational adaptability in a highly competitive technology ecosystem where security and compliance are no longer optional.”

