Oppn Leaders Protest Outside Bihar Assembly Over Reservation, Smart Meter Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) During the second day of the Bihar Assembly winter session, opposition MLAs led by LoP Tejashwi Yadav staged a protest outside the House Portico on Tuesday.

During the protest, key issues raised included the demand for 65 per cent reservation for backward classes, extremely backward classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), as well as concerns about governance issues like smart meters and constitutional reviews.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Opposition (LoP) held a poster calling for the implementation of 65 per cent reservation based on the findings of the caste survey conducted under the Grand Alliance government. The survey led to then Bihar government's decision to reserve 65 per cent of seats for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs. However, the Patna High Court later struck down this decision, citing legal grounds, a ruling subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

In addition to reservation issues, opposition MLAs also criticised the government over the installation of smart meters, alleging inefficiency and mismanagement, and voiced concerns about the ongoing constitutional review, calling for its immediate cessation.

The opposition's actions highlight their focus on caste-based policies and public grievances as they mount pressure on the NDA government in the state, making these issues central to their strategy during the winter session.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar took a sharp dig at Tejashwi Yadav, urging him to demand his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, resign from the position of RJD national president.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Neeraj Kumar linked his remarks to the judiciary's role in upholding the Constitution, highlighting that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted and is thus ineligible to contest elections.

“It's a great opportunity for Tejashwi Yadav to set an example by asking his father to step down in respect of the Constitution. Such a step would be seen as a landmark decision for the RJD,” Kumar said.

He also highlighted the RJD's recent performance, pointing to its loss in the Belaganj and Ramgarh by-elections as evidence of the diminished political influence of both Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav.

“The father-son duo no longer have the capability to mobilize votes effectively,” Kumar said.