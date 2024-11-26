Israeli occupation intensifies its efforts to confiscate Palestinian land in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli has intensified its efforts to confiscate Palestinian land in the West Bank, seizing more than 52,000 dunums in under a year, particularly after October 7, 2023. This is part of a broader strategy to expand settlements and displace Palestinians. Alongside land seizures, Israeli forces have increased demolitions, forced evictions, and built more military checkpoints and iron gates, especially affecting Palestinian Bedouin communities, according to the Palestinian Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlements.



Muayad Shaaban, the committee's head, stressed that these actions are part of the occupation’s strategy to create a new reality on the ground. He emphasized the importance of collective action and national unity to oppose these measures. At the same time, the West Bank and Jerusalem are experiencing frequent incursions by Israeli forces and settlers, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and casualties, with hundreds of Palestinians killed. This surge in violence comes amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which has caused widespread destruction and civilian casualties.



In Jerusalem, extremist settlers, guarded by Israeli forces, have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, performing provocative rituals and disrupting worship. Since October 7, 2023, nearly 63,000 settlers have entered the mosque. Palestinian calls to intensify protests and defend the mosque against Israeli plans to change the status quo have intensified.



Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid condemned the occupation’s actions, including the killing of two Palestinians in Ya'bad, and stressed that these tactics would fail. He reaffirmed that resistance in the West Bank will continue and urged a united front against the occupation, calling for escalated resistance.

